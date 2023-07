Daryl likes Haggas runner at Lingfield on Monday

Showed all the right signs of an improving horse

Traded 1.37 in-running at Doncaster

No. 6 (6) Molaqab SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

This looks like a fair contest for a Class 5 Lingfield Novice. Still, William Haggas' Molaqab - Currently 6/42.46 on the Betfair Sportsbook - took a big step forward on his second start of the season at Doncaster despite being inconvenienced by the drop back to six furlongs.

He went into the tracker after his reappearance effort at Newmarket when green, ill at ease with the undulations and under tender handling.

On his second season start at Doncaster, he showed enough to suggest he could land a Novice event before heading into handicaps. His current rating of 75 may underestimate his ability in time, given the promise he showed on his most recent outing.

On the evidence of his latest run, where his best work came at the finish, the move back up in distance looks like the ticket to bring further improvement.

He showed all the right signs of a good horse at Doncaster when quickening three times to try and run down a leader that almost slipped the field. Another couple of strides would have seen him score - he traded as low as 1.37 in the running - and I suspect the Doncaster winner Swiss Star will be one to follow in handicaps.

Today's race will be challenging. In that order, Little Hug and Magic Memories are fancied to give him most to think about, but he is drawn well down the centre, and Haggas has a good 29% strike rate here in the last five years. There will be little excuse for him not to put in a career-best performance.

The selection's BSP has only once been bigger than his SP odds, but the Sportsbook has been protective @ 6/42.46, and I can't see him getting any shorter so back at BSP.