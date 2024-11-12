Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 Hazard to put punters in Eden at Huntingdon

Positive trainer and jockey switch

Prior form gives him chance off reduced mark

Hazard Collonges is overpriced at Huntingdon

Poker Master hasn't finished in front of a rival on his last three starts but those were over fences and I think he could be capable of bouncing back on his return to hurdling.

His jumping let him down at Market Rasen and Wincanton and I think the combination of the distance and testing ground proved too much for him at this track in between those runs.

He now returns to hurdling off a 7lb lower mark than when finishing third on his latest start in this sphere at the track in November last year. The good ground should suit Poker Master and it could be that the cheekpieces going on for the first time will help his cause too.

There is the chance that he's just not as good as he was for whatever reason but in a race of this quality I think he's overpriced given the obvious potential to bounce back and any 11/26.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Poker Master in the 12:20 at Huntingdon 1pt win @ SBK 8/1

Superbolt heads the market for this handicap chase and there could be plenty of improvement to come from him for the switch to professional handling but I think the outside of the field could be more of a danger to him than the market suggests.

Fat Sam ran well in a strong race for the level three starts ago at Uttoxeter and I thought he did well to only be narrowly beaten at Fontwell last time on ground that would have been softer than ideal for him. His run two starts ago at Worcester wasn't as bad as the result suggests either as he was nearly brought to a standstill when hampered at three out having only been just behind the leaders at that point.

A tongue tie goes on for the first time today and hopefully that will help him having been reported to have made a noise last time. It might be that he is vulnerable to younger legs at this stage of his career but he's shown lately that he's still capable of putting up good performances at this level and hopefully the horsebox won't break down again on the way to Hereford as happened for his intended start at Warwick. Any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Fat Sam in the 14:25 at Hereford 1pt win @ SBK 11/1

Hazard Collonges's form figures may look thoroughly unappealing as he makes his return to racing under rules but there are reasons to think he could bounce back at a big price.

He failed to complete in eight of his ten starts for Russell Teague but I thought his run two starts ago at Lockinge suggested that he might still have a bit of ability. His previous trainer has only trained one winner in the last five years and his inexperienced owner-rider has only ridden three winners so there could be significant improvement to come for the switch to Gary Hanmer, who has revitalised some seemingly lost causes in the past, and Shane Fenelon taking over in the saddle.

When trained by Alan King prior to his time pointing and hunter chasing, Hazard Collonges ran respectably over hurdles and reached a mark of 107, 13lb higher than he races off today.

It might be that he is just completely gone and will run terribly again and the presence of Camino Rocio and Lunar Ocean makes me think this is a stronger race than average for the grade but this is one of those cases where you have to swing for the fences given the potential for a huge resurgence from Hazard Collonges. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Hazard Collonges in the 14:35 at Huntingdon 1pt win @ SBK 66/1

What U Wanna Do Is heads the market for the bumper at Huntingdon but it's a bit concerning that she was led out unsold at a sale earlier this year having been also initially been entered in a sale last year (withdrawn from that). Those that have run in bumpers don't set a particularly high standard so I'm siding with a new recruit to racing under rules at a big price.

Mount Vinson was pulled up on his debut in a strong maiden at Kimble when his inexperience showed and he still looked quite green next time at Edgcote. He made a mistake at a crucial time as the pace was quickening and that left him with ground to make up on the leading pair. Once on the flat on the very long run to three out, he closed the gap and was only around 1½ lengths down jumping three out but he couldn't sustain the effort and faded away to finish a well-beaten third.

Given he still looked quite green that day, I'm hopeful that Mount Vinson will be mentally sharper today and his new connections have found what looks a weak bumper for his first start under rules.

It could be that he still needs time and will show his true ability further down the line and he is starting out for a yard that has only had one winner in the last five seasons but he still looks overpriced and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.