Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 16/1 Fairyhouse tip

Experienced gelding Innisfree Lad could be ready to strike at Huntingdon in this Veterans' Handicap Chase. The twelve-year-old has won twice at the track previously over 3m1f, over hurdles on both occasions, and the David Dennis yard, who recently saddled a 200/1201.00 winner here, have a decent strike-rate at the track.

Innisfree Lad is 4lb lower than his last winning mark at Doncaster in December, when he beat now 130-rated Fidux, who was running from level weights with 10lb claimer aboard, by two-and-a-quarter-lengths over three miles on good to soft.

That was his first appearance following wind surgery, but he couldn't make an impression in either of his subsequent two starts. He did bounce back to some form at Catterick, in a four-race that was sadly marred by the fatal injury to Volcano, but he was unable to replicate the form shown in his most recent victory.

On his penultimate start, he finished a respectable fourth at a higher level sporting first-time cheekpieces at odds of 40/141.00. He may have needed the run following a 151-day absence and, although he failed to build on that effort, he proved he retains some ability now at the age of twelve.

In veteran company, he could finally make his mark again and return to the winners' enclosure from a workable mark under Theo Gillard who has an all-time win-rate of 21 percent for the trainer.

Recommended Bet Back Innisfree Lad E/W in 13:25 Huntingdon SBK 11/2

Eight-year-old gelding Toofareastiswest must defy top weight if he is to record a third career success here, but he's on a mark of 113 from which he can be competitive under 7lb claimer Jack Hendrick.

Trained by Arthur O'Grady, the gelding was pulled up in first-time cheekpieces, which are taken off, at Galway when last seen, wide throughout around the tight track and appearing unsuited by the testing conditions.

It's a run worth forgiving, and this step back up in trip on a sounder surface should see him to better effect. He's proven over this distance and can be competitive in a race of this nature, capable of bouncing back from his most recent effort.

On his reappearance in September, he finished third at odds of 66/167.00, proving his well being when likely to have needed the run following a 232-day absence. Considering he has had a couple of runs since, he should be fit and ready for this challenge, and can improve for his outings to return to winning ways here.

Recommended Bet Back Toofareastiswest E/W in 14:17 Fairyhouse SBK 15/2

Course-and-distance winner Pana To Milan makes each-way appeal in this two-and-a-half-mile contest under 7lb claimer Luke Burke-Ott for Mick Winters.

The six-year-old mare stayed on well from an impossible position at odds of 25/126.00 when last seen over an extended two-mile trip, indicating this step up in trip should suit and allow her to be more competitive. That was her first run for 145 days, and she could strip fitter for the outing, capable of showing some improvement in this contest.

Although her best form is on a more testing surface, she showed enough on better ground when last seen to suggest it shouldn't pose a problem for her, with the extra stamina emphasis over this longer distance likely to suit. She remains on a workable mark of 97 which, although 12lb higher than her last victory, is a similar mark to when she was able to finish second to Kiltealy Park at Wexford at odds of 10/111.00 in May.

She had excuses on her penultimate start when pulled up at Tramore, and this could be the time to catch her, with plenty in her favour here and the benefit of a recent run.

At odds of 16/117.00, Pana To Milan can make the frame with four places on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Pana To Milan E/W in 15:27 Fairyhouse SBK 16/1

Charlie Johnston-trained Lion Of War is on a workable mark from 91 in the hands of Billy Loughnane, and makes each-way appeal against the unexposed favourite, Qazaq.

The son of Roaring Lion returned to form when beaten half-a-length at Kempton recently, struggling to find a gap in time to allow him to reach top speed, but showing he retains plenty of ability and is capable of winning a race of this nature from his current mark. He was sent off at 14/115.00 in first-time blinkers that day, headgear which is applied again here, and he looks ready to strike.

A winner in both of his first two starts at Leicester and Newcastle respectively, he then failed to give his true running when 11/43.75 for the Group Two Superlative Stakes, before featuring in the Listed Ascendant Stakes at Haydock. During his three-year-old campaign he showed some promise but there could be more to come from him now, following a gelding operation and a short stint across the pond.

Things haven't fallen right for him so far this season, but he remains a horse with potential and could improve on his recent third to make his presence felt at odds of 15/28.50 in this race.