Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 ex-pointer at Naas
Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Naas...
-
Showed a bit of promise in points
-
Shorter trip to suit
-
Kingstonn is overpriced at Naas
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Naas - 13:50 - Back Kingstonn
Kingstonn has failed to complete in two starts in Irish points but I think he could be capable of showing more at a big price on his rules debut now over a shorter trip.
On his debut at Quakerstown last season, he was held up and raced quite keenly early on. He was still last approaching three out but a quick jump took him much closer and he travelled well on the inside but he made a bad mistake at two out and gradually faded away before coming down at the last.
He was off the track for around ten months before returning at Bellharbour at the start of this month. There was a complete change of tactics this time as he was allowed to make the running and raced keenly in front, opening up a big lead over the field. He was still clear of them, but gradually starting to come back to the lead, when he got in far too close to five out and fell.
Given the way that Kingstonn went through both of those races and his breeding, I think the sharper test and switch to hurdles today could see Kingstonn in a better light.
It may be that today will be more about his education after taking quite a heavy fall last time and it might be that his full ability will come out further down the line as he mentally matures but I can't let him go unbacked at such a big price given his potential in a race that may not have much depth. Any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Daryl Carter's Sunday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 52.00pts
Returned: 147.68pts
P/L: +95.68pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Haydock Big Race Verdict: Back Room Service to deliver John Of Gaunt success at 10/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Haydock Big Race Verdict: Back Room Service to deliver John Of Gaunt success at 10/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 30/1 late closer at Haydock
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement