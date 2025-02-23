Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 ex-pointer at Naas

Showed a bit of promise in points

Shorter trip to suit

Kingstonn is overpriced at Naas

Kingstonn has failed to complete in two starts in Irish points but I think he could be capable of showing more at a big price on his rules debut now over a shorter trip.

On his debut at Quakerstown last season, he was held up and raced quite keenly early on. He was still last approaching three out but a quick jump took him much closer and he travelled well on the inside but he made a bad mistake at two out and gradually faded away before coming down at the last.

He was off the track for around ten months before returning at Bellharbour at the start of this month. There was a complete change of tactics this time as he was allowed to make the running and raced keenly in front, opening up a big lead over the field. He was still clear of them, but gradually starting to come back to the lead, when he got in far too close to five out and fell.

Given the way that Kingstonn went through both of those races and his breeding, I think the sharper test and switch to hurdles today could see Kingstonn in a better light.

It may be that today will be more about his education after taking quite a heavy fall last time and it might be that his full ability will come out further down the line as he mentally matures but I can't let him go unbacked at such a big price given his potential in a race that may not have much depth. Any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.