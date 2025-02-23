Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Jacob is Sunday's best bet at Naas

Both should be clear favourites

Jacob can continue improving at Naas in heavy ground

Back the Lion to roar again at Fontwell

The play here may be to LAY favourite Fleur In The Park, who was undoubtedly flattered on his penultimate start when a neck second to The Yellow Clay, having dictated a dawdle of a race at Navan. He had the winner too far back that day, and the fact that he managed to make up the ground from the back of the last one doesn't look good on Andrew Slattery's runner. His rating of 137 is wildly inaccurate.

Instead, take him on with Jacob's Ladder - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who showed an excellent attitude at Navan last time and will relish testing ground conditions. He is a dour stayer at this trip, and he took care of a useful rival in Forty Coats who had been behind James's Gate (Joystick behind) and Wingmen the last twice.

That's fair form in the context of this race, and this is a young horse firmly on the upgrade. He should continue his improvement at this trip and further, and gets the vote over what may be a significant danger in Brave Fortune.

Brave Fortune may just find these conditions too taxing, but he has some solid form to make him a consideration. Still, Jacob's Ladder ticks all the boxes, and he should be a clear favourite. Any 13/82.63 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 14:50 Naas - Back Jacob's Ladder SBK 9/4

Nemean Lion - 7/42.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - got the better of Salver at Windsor last time, and despite being three pounds worse off, he is favoured to confirm that form over a furlong shorter.

Salver was this column's selection at Windsor. He dictated the run-on of the race and recorded a very slow circuit time, so he had few excuses. That factor means Nemean Lion was worth an upgrade, having come from further back than both Bluekin d'Oroux and Salver. Granted a stronger pace today over this sharper trip, he should have too much speed for his rivals.

He comprehensively outpaced Salver at Windsor, and this looks like a brilliant placement by trainer Kerry Lee. The selection is in flying form, and he is a rock-solid 150 horse on a going day, and there's little reason to think he can't land this.

Back the selection, who should be a clear favourite at 7/42.75 or bigger.