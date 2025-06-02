Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 dual course winner at Gowran

Both wins have been at this course

Blinkers back on

The Fog Horn is overpriced at Gowran

The Fog Horn has shown little in the past year but I think she has more chance of staging a revival than the market suggests in this apprentice handicap.

She was transformed for the application of blinkers back in 2023 when beaten a short head at 66/1 and followed that with a comfortable victory at this track over seven furlongs. Although her form was patchy during the rest of the year, she gained another win over the same C&D.

The Fog Horn's form has dipped since the start of last year but she's only worn blinkers on one of those six starts and that was on ground that I think was too soft for her at Roscommon. Since returning this year, she hasn't worn any headgear and hasn't been competitive on either start at this track.

The blinkers now go back on and I'm hopeful there will be a change of tactics that comes with that. She was always handy in the first of her two wins and made most of the running in the other and such tactics are always a positive at this track on decent ground.

It may turn out that The Fog Horn just isn't as good as she was or that she won't see out the trip but I think the market is overlooking her potential to bounce back for the blinkers and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.