Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 dual course winner at Gowran

Gowran
Our racing expert has one selection on Monday

Our resident tipster has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Gowran...

  • Both wins have been at this course

  • Blinkers back on

  • The Fog Horn is overpriced at Gowran

Gowran - 15:17 - Back The Fog Horn

The Fog Horn has shown little in the past year but I think she has more chance of staging a revival than the market suggests in this apprentice handicap.

She was transformed for the application of blinkers back in 2023 when beaten a short head at 66/1 and followed that with a comfortable victory at this track over seven furlongs. Although her form was patchy during the rest of the year, she gained another win over the same C&D.

The Fog Horn's form has dipped since the start of last year but she's only worn blinkers on one of those six starts and that was on ground that I think was too soft for her at Roscommon. Since returning this year, she hasn't worn any headgear and hasn't been competitive on either start at this track.

The blinkers now go back on and I'm hopeful there will be a change of tactics that comes with that. She was always handy in the first of her two wins and made most of the running in the other and such tactics are always a positive at this track on decent ground.

It may turn out that The Fog Horn just isn't as good as she was or that she won't see out the trip but I think the market is overlooking her potential to bounce back for the blinkers and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back The Fog Horn in the 15:17 at Gowran 0.5pt win

SBK66/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Monday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 163.50pts

Returned: 274.37pts

P/L: +110.87pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 11/2 Gowran Park pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Epsom Derby and Oaks

Ante-Post Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a couple of Oaks outsiders to trouble favourite

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Twomey's Inventress to start Gowran 27/1 Monday double

  • Alan Dudman
Gowran Park

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 dual course winner at Gowran

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Twomey's Inventress to start Gowran 27/1 Monday double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Twomey's Inventress to start Gowran 27/1 Monday double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Duran Can

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

It's an American Affair

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman
Weighed In

He's not one for the Derby

  • Max Liu