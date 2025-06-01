Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 11/2 Gowran Park pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at Gowran Park and Listowel on Monday

Joseph O'Brien-trained filly is bet of the day

Classy veteran can strike under champion amateur

The second highest-rated in the field, Joseph O'Brien-trained And So To Bed should take a significant step forward for her return to action at the Curragh, when failing to give her true running in her first outing of the season following a 195-day break, equipped with a first-time tongue-tie which remains on.

The daughter of Kodiac, who fetched 85,000gns as a yearling, showed plenty of ability as a juvenile, winning once during her debut campaign whilst also placing at Group Three level behind Whirl, who has since franked the form.

The step up to a mile appeared to suit in her penultimate appearance, and this extra distance could allow her to show even further progression.

The three-year-old filly is a half-sister to mile-and-a-quarter winner Kidmenever, who was also competitive over a mile-and-a-half, and she is capable of posing a considerable threat to Ballydoyle representative Heavens Gate, in receipt of 5lb from her rival.

Partnered by Dylan Browne McMonagle, And So To Bed can return to form in this extended 1m1f contest, and makes the most appeal at a price of 11/26.50.

Recommended Bet Back And So To Bed in 14:42 Gowran Park SBK 11/2

A one-time classy performer for Closutton, who finished second to Monkfish in a Fairyhouse Chase and, more recently, finished a creditable fifth at odds of 66/167.00 to the sadly ill-fated Macdermott in the 2024 Scottish Grand National, eleven-year-old veteran Ontheropes has adopted a different route over the past few months, competing in numerous Hunters Chases whilst also winning a point-to-point.

Now trained by Tom Mullins, the likeable son of Presenting has proven he still retains ability and has been able to make the frame on multiple occasions over the past year or so, including when second to Ryehill at Naas, when sent off at odds of 12/113.00.

Although he was unable to justify favouritism in his latest outing at Downpatrick, he remains a horse to keep onside having run with credit at the Cheltenham Festival and, although well-beaten, from a near impossible position at Aintree's Grand National Festival, too.

With Patrick Mullins aboard here, Ontheropes is one to note and could be capable of returning to the winners' enclosure under the champion amateur jockey who returns to the saddle for the first time since the gelding's bumper days!

Recommended Bet Back Ontheropes in 16:50 Listowel SBK 11/4

Dermot McLoughlin-trained Angelo Dundee made a pleasing return to action when second at Tipperary in his latest start, when beaten only by Sunny South West, who had previously competed at Grade One level. That was his return to action following a 364-day absence, and the six-year-old is entitled to improve for the outing.

On debut two years ago, the son of Authorized beat the field of 22, which included now 125-rated hurdlers Williethebuilder and Ninth Loch, as well as 133-rated Downmexicoway. He then finished fourth in two bumpers at both Punchestown and Tipperary, won by now 139-rated Wingmen and 134-rated Ballygunner Castle, respectively.

Having shown to possess talent early on in his career, against rivals who have gone on to achieve plenty since, Angelo Dundee is the one to beat in this bumper and holds strong claims at odds of 9/52.80, despite being burdened with a penalty.