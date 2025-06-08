Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 50/1 hurdling debutant at Punchestown

Ran well in point bumper

Likely to be suited by stamina test

Coded Welder is overpriced at Punchestown

Coded Welder has only completed on one of his three starts but he's shown a level of ability that suggests he can run well at a big price in a race of this quality.

He started his career in the pointing field and made a promising debut behind Deliverinstyle. While he was no match for that rival, Coded Welder's jumping let him down at times and he pulled clear of the third who had previously run to a decent level.

After failing to get past the second fence on his next start, he was switched to run in a point bumper at Downpatrick. He was always pressing for the lead and went into a clear lead going through the wings of two out. He came under pressure running down the hill but was responding well and was still upsides Cinnamon Roll when he suddenly ducked right and ran out approaching the wings of the last. Given how well Coded Welder stayed on in his sole completion in a point, I expect he would have continued to challenge Cinnamon Roll up the hill and would at least have finished second.

I thought Coded Welder did well to run such a good race that day considering he didn't strike me as a bumper type. This trip should be ideal for him and hopefully his jumping of hurdles will be better than his jumping of point fences.

While there is a slight concern that this is his fourth run in a fairly short space of time, they have found a maiden hurdle that lacks depth in quality for his hurdling debut and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.