Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including Goodwood pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at Goodwood, Perth and Punchestown

Janey Mackers can return to form

Conditions should suit Listed winner

Wodao ran well over this course-and-distance in October, narrowly denied from a 1lb higher mark by Chairmanoftheboard, who was in receipt of 9lb and is now rated 89, in heavy conditions. With plenty of rain around this week, and conditions currently described as soft, the five-year-old gelding could be ready to strike and record a first success for his current connections.

Formerly trained by Donnacha O'Brien, the son of Showcasing landed Listed success in Ireland, as well as placing at Group Three level, but is yet to fire in England since switching yards to reside with Jamie Osborne. From a workable mark with conditions to suit, Wodao can bounce back following a disappointing effort in a competitive Doncaster handicap, and should prefer this smaller field contest.

Recommended Bet Back Wodao in 13:50 Goodwood SBK 9/1

Lisa Harrison-trained Coventry drops in trip following a disappointing effort over three miles when last seen in January.

The eight-year-old son of Galileo returns following a break from a 3lb lower mark, with 3lb claimer Peter Kavanagh taking the ride once again, and could be capable of outrunning his odds to make the frame. He finished second at odds of 80/181.00 over 2m1f last autumn, in his second start for his current yard, and is 4lb lower here.

Earlier in his career, the gelding showed snippets of good form and remains capable of putting in a competitive effort on a going day, making each-way appeal in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Coventry E/W in 14:47 Perth SBK 25/1

David Menuisier-trained Janey Mackers makes only her fourth career start in this contest, bidding to return to form following a disappointing reappearance at Newmarket.

On good to firm ground that day, the daughter of New Bay was unable to make an impression, but did improve on her first outing last term, and had previously put in a dominant display in soft conditions at Doncaster.

A slower surface is likely to suit based on that effort, when she beate the field by five-and-a-half-lengths over a mile, and the step up in trip could bring out further improvement from the filly, who is a half-sister to Fierospeed, a gelding that placed in a Doha Group Three over a mile-and-three-quarters. Her dam, Stor Mo Chroi, is a half-sister to Solid Stone, Cameron Highland, and Field Of Miracles, all of whom were winners over 1m3f or further, proving there's plenty of stamina in the family.

Harry Davies, who has a 33 percent win-rate aboard the yard's runners so far this year, takes the ride for a stable that ended 2024 with a 21 percent strike-rate at the track.

With plenty in her favour, Janey Mackers can pose a threat in this Listed race.

Recommended Bet Back Janey Mackers in 15:35 Goodwood SBK 5/1

Tracker horse Stay Gold has caught the eye on a number of occasions, particularly in his previous two starts, and could be capable of finally shedding his maiden tag at the eighth time of asking.

Now 2lb higher than when third to Thanksforthehelp in a competitive Punchestown Festival handicap, where he was able to defy odds of 20/121.00 to make the frame, regular rider Liam McKenna is able to claim 5lb in the saddle this time around which makes him more appealing at the weights.

The son of Malinas had previously finished fifth on handicap debut, before shaping with promise when fourth in a maiden, and, although he is yet to record his first career win, he has shown signs that a victory is within his capabilities and this could be his day.