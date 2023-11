Drop back in trip to suit

Repeat of previous tactics would help

Bobbi's Beauty is overpriced at Warwick

No. 12 Bobbi's Beauty (Ire) SBK 66/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Martin Keighley

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: -

Bobbi's Beauty was pulled up on hurdling debut at Stratford earlier this month but I think she could be capable of better today now dropped down in trip.

She looked in need of a test of speed when running in Irish points for Sam Curling as she looked a blatant non stayer on debut before a steadily run race suited her ideally at Tallow where she easily quickened away from her rivals in the closing stages to win with plenty in hand.

Her rules debut for Martin Keighley didn't go to plan as she lost her action in a bumper at Cheltenham and was effectively pulled up.

She returned to action from 196 days off at Stratford to make her hurdles debut over 2m6f, a trip that always looked likely to stretch her stamina and so it proved.

She raced keenly early on and went into a clear lead. That gap started to close early on the final circuit and after being headed approaching three out, she quickly dropped away and was pulled up.

The drop back in trip to two miles today should be far more suitable for Bobbi's Beauty and I'm hoping they look to ride her handily again today as that would be a significant help in a race of this kind.

It may be that she simply took advantage of her ideal scenario against a weak field in her point win or that she will always be a weak finisher but in a race that lacks much depth in quality and where there are even questions to answer for those at the front of the market.

I think she's worth a small bet at a big price given her potential for improvement. Any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.