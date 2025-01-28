Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 Park to rule at Limerick

Showed promise on rules debut

Drop back in trip to suit

Park Rules is overpriced at Limerick

Park Rules finished well beaten on her rules debut at Clonmel but she shaped better than the margin beaten suggests and I think the drop back in trip today could see her improve on what she's shown so far.

She looked a non-stayer in three starts in points before switching to race under rules. On her hurdling debut at Clonmel, she raced behind the leaders from the off and jumped into second halfway down the back straight for the final time. A mistake at the last in the back halted her progress and momentum a little but she was able to stay close up until fading quite quickly early in the home straight to finish sixth.

I think that race was a bit deeper than the one Park Rules contests today and the drop back of nearly half a mile in trip looks likely to suit her given the way she went through the race at Clonmel.

It is a slight concern that a hood goes on for the first time as I'm not sure she necessarily needs that when she's dropping back this far in trip and maybe the very testing ground won't be ideal for her either but I think she has the ability to be more competitive than the market suggests in a race of this quality and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.