Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 Park to rule at Limerick

Limerick Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Tuesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Limerick...

Limerick - 14:05 - Back Park Rules

Park Rules finished well beaten on her rules debut at Clonmel but she shaped better than the margin beaten suggests and I think the drop back in trip today could see her improve on what she's shown so far.

She looked a non-stayer in three starts in points before switching to race under rules. On her hurdling debut at Clonmel, she raced behind the leaders from the off and jumped into second halfway down the back straight for the final time. A mistake at the last in the back halted her progress and momentum a little but she was able to stay close up until fading quite quickly early in the home straight to finish sixth.

I think that race was a bit deeper than the one Park Rules contests today and the drop back of nearly half a mile in trip looks likely to suit her given the way she went through the race at Clonmel.

It is a slight concern that a hood goes on for the first time as I'm not sure she necessarily needs that when she's dropping back this far in trip and maybe the very testing ground won't be ideal for her either but I think she has the ability to be more competitive than the market suggests in a race of this quality and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Park Rules in the 14:05 at Limerick 0.5pt E/W

SBK40/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Tuesday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 25.50pts

Returned: 116.88pts

P/L: +91.38pts

RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Monday Racing Tips: Sam Turner has a quartet of selections up to 12/1

  • Sam Turner
Betfair Tipster Sam Turner
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 14/1 Curragh pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

  • Rhys Williams
Down Royal

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Alakazi can take the step up in class in Monday 50/1 Curragh double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Alakazi can take the step up in class in Monday 50/1 Curragh double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

I'm napping Scorthy Champ in the 2000 Guineas

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday ITV Racing Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor