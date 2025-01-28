Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 20/1 Limerick tip

Katie Midwinter has four to note across Tuesday's cards

Two contenders warrant a second glance in this claiming hurdle at Limerick, the first of which is nine-year-old mare Optional Mix.

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, the Eoin Doyle-trained runner reverts back over hurdles following a recent effort at Thurles in which she was officially beaten by twenty-nine-lengths over 2m6f.

Whilst on paper, her finishing position would put off many from keeping the faith in her, she was travelling well during the race before quickly dropping out of contention, and she is better than that. She was running from a mark of 126 that day over fences, with 7lb claiming Niall Moore aboard, who retains the ride, 24lbs higher than her hurdles rating.

It's worth noting she was a significant drifter in the market on her most recent start, too, having been considerably shorter when the markets opened than her starting price of 25/126.00. That was in tougher company, and she was holding her own before surprisingly losing her position, but had shown enough up to that stage to suggest she retains ability.

Although she has been unable to take advantage of her lenient rating over timber in recent efforts, she has the ability to be a much higher-rated mare on her day, possessing enough talent to be competitive in a race of this nature against this opposition.

The softer conditions are a slight concern on her form during recent seasons, as she has been most effective on a sounder surface, however, Optional Mix does have soft ground form from earlier in her career, so the hope is it shouldn't inconvenience her too much.

At odds of 8/19.00, she could be worth taking a chance on from an each-way angle, as she is good enough to pose a threat at that price should she be on a going day.

Anthony McCann-trained Starman should thrive in these testing conditions, with the step back up in trip a positive at this stage in his career.

At Fairyhouse on Saturday, the nine-year-old gelding lacked the pace to threaten but was sticking to the task well for a long way, before weakening. A longer trip should allow him to be more competitive and see him to better effect.

He's shown previously to be effective in testing conditions, including when previously winning a novice hurdle over now 120-rated Splashing Out and 128-rated Clodders Dream at this track, and the return to Limerick could spark some further improvement, too.

Starman is one to note at a price of 20/121.00, and could spring a small surprise in this field with conditions to suit.

Due to run on an abandoned Ludlow card earlier this month, Blue Betty is set to make her belated debut in the second race on the card at Newcastle.

The newcomer is an intriguing debutante for Fergal O'Brien, having been purchased for £90,000 as a two-year-old. Out of Bit Of A Geordie, half-sister to Grade One winner Bitofapuzzle, the dam of the talented The Changing Man, who finished second in the Great Yorkshire Chase on Saturday.

There's a number of bumper winners in the family, including Golden Gael and Magellan Straits, and there appears enough class in her pedigree to suggest Blue Betty could possess a decent amount of ability.

The yard rarely sends runners to the track, but their representatives are usually competitive when they do, and, considering they're making the trip up north with this mare, it's plausible they expect a promising effort from her in her first start.

Kielan Woods has a decent record in bumpers this season, currently recording a 22 percent strike-rate, which is another positive, and he has a 29 percent win-rate for the owners this term.

The owners, the Megsons, have a particularly good team of horses currently, with an all-time strike-rate of 20 percent with their bumper runners, too, and Blue Betty could be another great addition to their roster, capable of making a successful start to her career here.

This promising mare is certainly one to note on debut, and it could be worth keeping a close eye on her progress.

Lightly raced gelding Moon Over Mexico makes only his third hurdling start from his opening mark of 118 in this contest.

Pulled up at Warwick when last seen, that was his first outing following a 317-day break, and, although there was no obvious reason for the disappointing effort, he was quite free in the early stages and may improve plenty for the run.

The point winner, who was purchased for £30,000, made a promising start under Rules when narrowly beating Hazy Glen, now rated 121, in a heavy ground novices' hurdle at Newcastle, with subsequent Listed winner Pinot Rouge, who finished fourth in Grade One company at Aintree and is now rated 126, in third, and From The Clouds, a dual winner since rated 123, in fourth.

If the Charlie Longsdon-trained gelding can return to the form shown on debut, he should be competitive from his current rating here, capable of making the frame at enticing odds of 18/119.00.

A half-brother to promising mare Honky Tonk Highway, there should be plenty more to come from this unexposed gelding, who has shown to possess plenty of ability. If he can bounce back from his recent run, and replicate his previous effort, Moon Over Mexico could spring a surprise under Lilly Pinchin.