Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 hurdler to spring a surprise at Taunton

Switching back to hurdles

Quick ground likely to suit

Chabadatika is overpriced at Taunton

Chabadatika has some thoroughly uninspiring form figures but I think she could be capable of running better than her big price suggests in the closing mares' handicap hurdle at Taunton.

She started her career in France and was in the process of running quite well on her second start when she was badly hampered and unseated. She got off the mark on her fifth and final start for Mickael Seror on ground far quicker than the official heavy in a claimer at Cagnes Sur Mer.

Chabadatika's form in Britain has largely been terrible but she ran respectably off a 21lb higher mark over this C&D when fifth behind Will Carver on good ground. She has very rarely had the opportunity to run on a decent surface since coming to Britain, with the other two occasions being when clearly not seeing out the trip over 3m2f at Fontwell and when pulled up over fences at Stratford two starts ago.

I'm not convinced that she took to chasing at all so the switch back to hurdling could see her in a better light and I think the quick ground is likely to suit her too.

It might be that she just isn't as good as she once was and she has looked tricky so the lack of headgear could be an issue but I think this is a rare occasion when Chabadatika has had the circumstances to give her a chance of showing her best and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.