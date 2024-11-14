Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 20/1 Taunton tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections at Taunton on Thursday

Joe Tizzard-trained gelding can return to form

Blackhillsofdakota is worth noting on return to action

Six-year-old gelding American Land, in the famous Brocade Racing colours, could have more to give from his current mark of 98 for Joe Tizzard.

Previously trained by Stuart Crawford, he had shown some form in his sole start for the yard, finishing third in a Down Royal bumper under Patrick Mullins on debut, with now 133-rated hurdlers Champella and Lucky Lyreen in second and fourth, respectively.

In his first few starts for his current yard, he was able to be somewhat competitive in novice and maiden events, finishing third on hurdling debut at Warwick before achieving fourth at Exeter. He received a wind operation following that effort, before returning after a 100-day absence in a first-time tongue-tie at Wincanton in February, and has appeared to take some time to get going again, despite being sent off at odds of 15/28.50, 4/15.00 and 5/16.00 in three of his four most recent efforts, he has been unable to land a blow.

His penultimate start over 1m7f on good ground when third to Celtic Dino showed some promise and an indication that a return to form could be imminent. He was pulled up on his most recent effort, with jockey Brendan Powell reporting he felt something wasn't right with the horse on his first appearance in handicap company over fences.

Back over familiar obstacles here, the best should be yet to come from the son of Malinas who hasn't quite thrived in his career so far. The recent outings should allow him to be fit and ready for this assignment, and this could be the time to catch him on a going day, with the yard in great form currently.

Freddie Gingell is performing at a 24 percent strike-rate for the yard this season, as well as having a good record at the track and, American Land has plenty in his favour which should allow him to be competitive.

Recommended Bet Back American Land in 13:05 Taunton SBK 4/1

Galileo gelding Blackhillsofdakota showed plenty of promise on his most recent outing at Worcester in August last year, showing significant improvement on his previous form for his new yard.

Previously residing at the John Halley yard in Ireland, the gelding had shown a decent level of form, winning a Listed bumper at Limerick before landing his maiden hurdle at Tramore and putting in a number of useful performances over fences.

Originally with Aidan O'Brien, he didn't make an appearance for Ballydoyle but proved he had plenty of ability to compete in the National Hunt sphere and is now on a comeback trail having spent long periods off track.

He was absent for 603-days before being pulled up on his return at Southwell last year, and, although he must defy a long absence here, he has gone well when fresh in the past and the stable are in much better form than when he previously made a return following a break.

Alexandra Dunn has been in great form in recent months, with over 21 percent of the yard's runners winning during September and October, and 44 percent of their beaten horses finishing among the first three. Kevin Brogan has a decent record on the yard's runners, having placed on many of his rides for the trainer, and has an all-time strike-rate of 25 percent at the track.

Whilst it's plausible he could improve for the run, he is an effective chaser from a low mark of 98, capable of making his presence felt in this field.

Considering the form of the yard and the fact he has been able to be competitive following an absence in the past, Blackhillsofdakota makes each-way appeal at odds of 20/121.00.