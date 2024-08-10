Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 handicap debutant at Kilbeggan

Kilbeggan Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Kilbeggan.

Saturday Ryan Moore Superboost

The feature race across the UK and Ireland on Saturday is the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore has six rides across the card but his best chance on the day looks to be on the odds-on favourite in the 16:35.

If you fancy Whistlejacket to win the 16:35 at the Curragh you can now back him at the Superboosted price of 1/12.00 from 4/51.80!

Recommended Bet

Back Whistlejacket in the 16:35 Curragh WAS 4/5 NOW

SBK1/1

Kilbeggan - 17:30 - Back Fernhill Fling

Fernhill Fling has shown very little in four starts over hurdles so far but I think he could be capable of better on his handicap debut at Kilbeggan.

He showed some ability on his debut in a bumper at Thurles last season when held up before making late progress to finish sixth, splitting two horses now rated 119 and 104 over hurdles.

Fernhill Fling has been held up in all four starts over hurdles and failed to get even remotely competitive in any of them. Cheekpieces now go on for the first time as he makes his handicap debut and given that he didn't seem to switch on last time, they could help his cause along with the easier company and good ground. I would also expect that Fernhill Fling won't be as far off the pace early on today as has been the case in those maiden hurdle starts even if he is held up again.

It might be that he will end up wanting further or that he hasn't progressed from the promise shown on debut but he looks overpriced in a weak handicap given his potential for improvement and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Fernhill Fling in the 17:30 at Kilbeggan 0.5pt win

SBK40/1

Now read Mark Milligan's Saturday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 181.50pts

Returned: 156.65pts

P/L: -24.85pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

