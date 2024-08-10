Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 handicap debutant at Kilbeggan
Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Kilbeggan.
Showed ability on bumper debut
Held up in all four maiden hurdles
Fernhill Fling is overpriced at Kilbeggan
The feature race across the UK and Ireland on Saturday is the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.
Kilbeggan - 17:30 - Back Fernhill Fling
Fernhill Fling has shown very little in four starts over hurdles so far but I think he could be capable of better on his handicap debut at Kilbeggan.
He showed some ability on his debut in a bumper at Thurles last season when held up before making late progress to finish sixth, splitting two horses now rated 119 and 104 over hurdles.
Fernhill Fling has been held up in all four starts over hurdles and failed to get even remotely competitive in any of them. Cheekpieces now go on for the first time as he makes his handicap debut and given that he didn't seem to switch on last time, they could help his cause along with the easier company and good ground. I would also expect that Fernhill Fling won't be as far off the pace early on today as has been the case in those maiden hurdle starts even if he is held up again.
It might be that he will end up wanting further or that he hasn't progressed from the promise shown on debut but he looks overpriced in a weak handicap given his potential for improvement and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 181.50pts
Returned: 156.65pts
P/L: -24.85pts
