ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan has three Shergar Cup picks at up to 6/1 on Saturday

Mark has three Saturday bets on ITV

Progressive sprinter one to keep on side

Haggas runner the NAP

Bopedro well handicapped in the last

The Shergar Cup may not be everyone's cup of tea, though as an enthusiast of international racing I actually don't mind it, as it gives us a chance to see some of the world's best jockeys up close.

However, it's probably fair to say that this year's renewal hasn't attracted any star names from abroad, with the foreign riders unlikely to be familiar to anyone who doesn't have a deeper interest in world horse racing.

One name who has become very familiar to UK punters over the last year or so is Billy Loughnane, and he rides my fancy in this 6f handicap, the progressive Jarraaf.

A winner on debut at Kempton last season, the selection took a couple of runs to find his feet as a three-year-old, both over 7f, but really flourished when dropped back to 6f at this track last time, taking a handicap in the style of one who looks destined for better things.

He does have an 8lb rise to overcome, but looked to have plenty in hand that day and it would be no surprise to me if he goes on to prove a bit better than handicap class in time.

With just four starts under his belt, there's also the potential for Jarraaf to go on improving for a while yet.

Recommended Bet Back Jarraaf SBK 15/8

Speaking of progressive runners, the William Haggas-trained Solomon is very much on the upgrade and he rates NAP material in the following 1m 4f handicap.

This well-bred son of Siyouni only made his debut in January, finishing second on the all-weather at Southwell, where he was held back by inexperience.

However, he made no mistake at that track next time, getting off the mark in convincing fashion. It's his two most recent runs that make him of most interest here, though.

Making his handicap debut at York last month, he finished only eighth, but that has proven to be a really hot contest and Solomon was far from disgraced behind one who has gone on to be placed in listed company.

That race also produced four next-time-out scorers, including Solomon himself who went on to win a Haydock handicap in convincing fashion last week.

With that contest being an apprentice race, the selection escapes a penalty for this, meaning he gets to race off an unchanged mark.

He's bound to be hit hard by the handicapper, so this is a shrewd piece of placing by the Haggas team, and Solomon will take plenty of beating.

Recommended Bet Back Solomon (NAP) SBK 13/8

David O'Meara looks to hold the key to the closing 1m handicap fielding both New Image and Bopedro.

New Image has proven consistent this season, winning three times and making the frame on all his other starts, and he looks sure to give Hayley Turner a good spin.

His latest effort when beaten just a neck in the big 7f handicap at this track on King George day was a career best and marks him out as very much the one to beat.

However, at the prices I prefer the claims of stablemate Bopedro, who hasn't got his head in front yet this season but is edging down the weights and caught the eye last time.

That came in the Golden Mile at Goodwood, where Bopedro was doing good late work to finish fifth having been rather taken off his feet in the early stages.

He ended up with plenty to do there and didn't look entirely at home on the quirky track, that putting an even better spin on his effort.

This much more conventional course will play more to the selection's strengths and it's worth noting he's now 3lb lower than when taking a Newmarket handicap around this time last season, that also coming after a run in the Golden Mile.

Bopedro's jockey is the experienced Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, and he won't lack for assistance from the saddle.