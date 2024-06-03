Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 ex-pointer on rules debut at Listowel

Showed some promise on debut

May find this a more suitable test

Handlethekettle is overpriced at Listowel

Handlethekettle failed to complete in two starts in points for Paul Cashman but he showed some promise on his debut and I think he could be capable of being more competitive today than the market suggests in a race with not much strength in depth.

He made his debut at Ballyvodock and was held up at the back of the field. He was still a long way off the pace when he got in too close to three out and drifted wide on landing, briefly putting him back into last place. Bumped along on the outside, he made headway on the long run to two out but couldn't sustain that progress and he was in eighth when falling at the last. The runner up from that race has since finished a close third in a bumper at the Punchestown Festival while the third and sixth have since won a point and the fourth has since won a bumper.

Handlethekettle was ridden much handier on his second start but fell at a fairly early stage. He now switches to hurdling and a shorter trip and I'm hoping that they use prominent tactics once again to give him the best chance of being competitive. It may be that today will turn out to be another step along on his education but given the promise of the debut in a race that has worked out well I think he could have the ability to run well in a race of this quality and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.