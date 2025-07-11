Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 35/1 maiden hurdler at Kilbeggan
Our resident tipster struck with a winning NAP yesterday and is back today with a sole selection at a big price at Kilbeggan...
-
Been contesting stronger maiden hurdles
-
Return to better ground to suit
-
Classy Cc is overpriced at Kilbeggan
Kilbeggan - 17:00 - Back Classy Cc
Classy Cc (Ire)
- J: R. A. Doyle
- T: Martin Brassil, Ireland
- F: 5700-
Half Past Tipsy is the highest rated in the field in this rating-limited maiden hurdle and she heads the market alongside Sugar Cookie but it's another mare at a much bigger price who I think the market has underestimated.
Classy Cc returns from an 82-day break and faces weaker company than was the case in her three starts over hurdles last season. She started her career in a bumper at Tipperary and showed some promise in finishing fifth, under an inexperienced rider, behind Ballygunner Castle and subsequent Listed bumper winner Aruntothequeen.
Switched to hurdling in December, Classy Cc showed a little promise on her hurdling debut at Naas when staying on from a long way behind to finish seventh. She didn't show much at the same track next time but her run at Fairyhouse on her latest start was a bit more encouraging considering she didn't jump well.
Her jumping is a concern, particularly as she showed a tendency to go to the left at Fairyhouse, but this is a weaker field than she's faced in any of her three previous starts over hurdles and the return to quicker ground is a positive for Classy Cc. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 206.00pts
Returned: 337.42pts
P/L: +131.42pts
