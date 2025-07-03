Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 35/1 juvenile hurdler at Tipperary

Tipperary Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Tipperary.

  • Showed some promise on the flat

  • Fairly weak race for hurdling debut

  • Kasper Hauser is overpriced at Tipperary

Tipperary - 17:00 - Back Kasper Hauser

After refusing to enter the stalls on his last two intended starts on the flat, Kasper Hauser has been switched to hurdling and I think the market is underestimating his chance of making a winning start in this sphere.

He made his debut over a mile at Leopardstown in October last year and showed some promise. He was a bit slowly away and raced quite greenly in the early stages before making some late headway to finish seventh behind Serious Contender.

Kasper Hauser's seasonal debut at the Curragh wasn't quite so encouraging but that was a strong maiden and his pre-race reluctance to enter the stalls may have had a negative impact on him. He doesn't have to worry about that today and the quality of flat form shown by his rivals isn't of a particularly high standard so the level of his two runs isn't far behind the best of it.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will jump on hurdling debut and maybe he won't be capable of seeing out the trip but I think this rare jumps runner for the yard is a bit overpriced and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Kasper Hauser in the 17:00 at Tipperary 0.5pt win

SBK35/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 197.50pts

Returned: 318.43pts

P/L: +120.93pts

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

