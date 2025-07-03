Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 35/1 juvenile hurdler at Tipperary
Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Tipperary.
-
Showed some promise on the flat
-
Fairly weak race for hurdling debut
-
Kasper Hauser is overpriced at Tipperary
Tipperary - 17:00 - Back Kasper Hauser
After refusing to enter the stalls on his last two intended starts on the flat, Kasper Hauser has been switched to hurdling and I think the market is underestimating his chance of making a winning start in this sphere.
He made his debut over a mile at Leopardstown in October last year and showed some promise. He was a bit slowly away and raced quite greenly in the early stages before making some late headway to finish seventh behind Serious Contender.
Kasper Hauser's seasonal debut at the Curragh wasn't quite so encouraging but that was a strong maiden and his pre-race reluctance to enter the stalls may have had a negative impact on him. He doesn't have to worry about that today and the quality of flat form shown by his rivals isn't of a particularly high standard so the level of his two runs isn't far behind the best of it.
There is the obvious unknown over how he will jump on hurdling debut and maybe he won't be capable of seeing out the trip but I think this rare jumps runner for the yard is a bit overpriced and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 197.50pts
Returned: 318.43pts
P/L: +120.93pts
-
-
