Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including

Katie Midwinter has selections from across the cards on Thursday

Well-bred colt can strike from a workable mark at Kempton

Conditions should suit likeable mare in Tipperary handicap

Despite now being a 17-race maiden, James The Second has put in a number of competitive efforts and was only beaten by one rival in a 14-runner field at Limerick on his penultimate start. He ran well under his usual 10lb claiming partner Terry Casey that day, and was subsequently given a 2lb rise.

When last seen at Down Royal, the three-year-old son of River Boyne failed to get off to the best of starts from the stalls and was on the back foot throughout, unable to match his previous effort when finishing down the field, well beaten. He could prove worth sticking with, however, as he has put in numerous promising performances this term, including when narrowly beaten by Dance For Chester at Gowran Park in April.

It should only be a matter of time before James The Second is able to break his maiden, and he is one to note for Michael Mulvany in this mile handicap from a workable mark.

Recommended Bet Back James The Second E/W in 17:22 Bellestown SBK 15/2

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces which could spark some improvement, four-year-old colt Waleefy warrants consideration in this mile contest under Jim Crowley.

The William Haggas-trained contender is 4lb above his last winning mark but drops in class and has performed well from a 4lb higher rating in the past, when second to Lethal Levi in a competitive higher-class handicap at Newbury last summer.

The drop in class should allow him to be more competitive as he makes his return to an all-weather surface. He has run well on the polytrack previously and was able perform consistently well during his first full campaign last year.

A half-brother to top class performers in Baaeed and Hukum, as well as Naqeeb, the son of Night Of Thunder is from a classy family and, although he hasn't been at his best so far this term, he has shown to possess some ability and can bounce back.

Making appeal at the weights, Waleefy can make his presence felt in this field and should be good enough to make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Waleefy in 17:48 Kempton SBK 11/1

Martyn Meade-trained Sierra Blanca is another on a comeback trail following a couple of disappointing efforts this term, but some excuses can be made having raced enthusiastically on his return to action in first-time headgear in May, before being unable to get into a threatening position on his subsequent run.

The son of No Nay Never steps up to a mile-and-a-half for the first time here, which could allow him to be more competitive being out of Alexandrova, a dual Classic winner of the Oaks at both Epsom and the Curragh, as well as a Yorkshire Oaks heroine, and he's a half-brother to strong stayer Alex My Boy, proving there's plenty of class as well as stamina in his pedigree.

The former Ballydoyle resident shaped with promise during his younger days, finishing second in a Group Three before beating the likes of Sprewell and White Birch to shed his maiden tag in his final start for Aidan O'Brien.

Although he has spent plenty of time off track since then, absent for long periods of time when struggling to build up momentum, he did manage four appearances last term, culminating in a good second at Haydock when on a rating of 90 and is 3lb lower here.

Sierra Blanca is well handicapped if he's able to return to form and shouldn't be discounted under Joe Leavy.

Recommended Bet Back Sierra Blanca E/W in 18:58 Kempton SBK 25/1

Seven-year-old mare Emily In Paris holds strong claims in this contest as she makes her hurdling return under 3lb claimer Gavin Brouder from a workable mark of 100.

Only 3lb above her last winning mark, the daughter of Champs Elysees makes appeal at the weights and will likely have conditions in her favour as she prefers a sounder surface.

Effective over this trip, there is plenty in Emily In Paris' favour now back over timber for the first time since finishing third in two successive runs at both Limerick and Down Royal last autumn, when on the same mark over three miles.

Recommended Bet Back Emily In Paris E/W in 19:55 Tipperary SBK 9/1

Course-and-distance winner Tyger Bay is now 11lb below his last winning mark with Joe Leavy returning in the saddle, making plenty of appeal at the weights at the Sunbury-on-Thames venue.

Things haven't gone the way of the eight-year-old recently, and he will need plenty of luck in-running as is usually the case with him, but if he is able to enjoy a favourable trip from stall 7, he should be able to pose a threat and make the frame.

Trained by Conrad Allen, the experienced gelding, who makes his 75th racecourse appearance as he seeks a 12th win of his career, performed with great credit over this trip at the track last autumn when beaten three-and-a-quarter-lengths by Drama at a much higher level.

Sent off at odds of 66/167.00 that day from a mark of 82 with 3lb claimer William Carver in the saddle, Tyger Bay struggled to find daylight in the straight and appeared to have plenty left when approaching the line. He has proven he can mix it with much higher-rated horses previously, and has dropped significantly in the weights since then.

Not one to give up on just yet, Tyger Bay is a likeable gelding who is more than capable of winning at this level from his current mark on a going day.