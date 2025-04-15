Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 35/1 handicap debutant at Kempton

Showed some promise as a two-year-old

Likely to improve for longer trip

Jersey Maverick is overpriced at Kempton

Jersey Maverick looked to be learning on the job last year and I think he's capable of taking a step forward on his seasonal debut now up in trip.

He showed some promise on his second start at Salisbury when looking unbalanced around the road crossing and he was struck into so may not have been at his best. The race went wrong for him at the start on his next run at this track when the saddle slipped and Jamie Spencer wasn't able to give much assistance to him in the closing stages as a result.

On his final run of last season, I thought he looked unsuited by the soft ground at Brighton but showed good battling qualities to finish third. He had looked short of speed over six furlongs in quicker conditions in previous runs and that was once again the case on far more testing ground at Brighton so the step up to seven furlongs is likely to be a positive for his chance.

The application of cheekpieces for the first time suggests that they feel he wasn't completely applying himself last season so he could improve for that and I'm not sure this is a particularly deep race. It may be that he will need the run after 180 days off and the wide draw could leave him in a poor position around the bend but I think the market is overlooking his potential for improvement and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.