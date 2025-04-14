Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday at Newmarket includes 33/1 outsider in the opener

Katie Midwinter has four selections at Newmarket

Course-and-distance winner Dark Thirty won this race 12 months ago from a 4lb higher mark and can successfully defend his title under Ryan Moore.

The Richard Hannon-trained gelding made a successful return to action following a 205-day break when last seen at Doncaster, beating Havana Pusey by a nose when sent off a well-backed 5/16.00 chance.

Whilst the freshness angle made appeal on his recent appearance, considering he had won on his first run of the season in the past, too, it's worth noting he was able to back up his win last year with another creditable performance behind Noble Dynasty at this course, and can put in another competitive effort in a race in which he is proven.

Still on an attractive mark from a rating of 89, having been gelded since last season, the five-year-old makes appeal at the weights, 3lb higher for his latest success, and with form figures of 213 on this track, the likeable contender is a reliable choice on his return to Newmarket.

At odds of 5/16.00, Dark Thirty should pose a threat from a workable mark.

While Dark Thirty makes the most appeal for win only purposes, Twilight Romance is an attractive each-way bet. The four-year-old gelding will need to show plenty of improvement if he is to compete at this level, but he has dropped to a mark of 81 from which he can be competitive if able to return to form.

Earlier in his career, the son of Twilight Son was able to hold his own against the likes of The Camden Colt, now rated 99 having been successfully plying his trade on the Dirt recently, and 95-rated We Never Stop. He shaped with plenty of promise as a juvenile and put in a couple of decent efforts during his three-year-old campaign when second at Southwell and a creditable fifth to Alfa Kellenic at Ayr.

Having undergone wind surgery following his final race of his previous campaign, Twilight Romance returned from a 221-day break in a first-time hood at Southwell in February, when likely to have needed the run, unable to feature in sixth. He was able to take a step forward from his reappearance to finish an eye-catching fifth at Wolverhampton.

Having missed the break that day, Twilight Romance was forced to settle at the back of the field and was unable to get into a position from which he could threaten for the major honours. Despite this, he stayed on well without reaching top gear, and it was a similar story when seen over the same course-and-distance on his subsequent start.

When last seen, the John and Sean Quinn-trained contender lost a few lengths at the beginning of the race, and was a touch keen on occasions during the race. Although he didn't have the pace to threaten in the straight, he was again staying on in the finish and the return to Turf could allow him to fare better.

Whilst more is definitely required if Twilight Romance is to have a say in this contest, he is no forlorn hope and could outrun his odds of 33/134.00 under Silvestre De Sousa.

Charlie Johnston-trained Green Storm was highly tried as a juvenile and performed consistently well throughout his juvenile campaign. On debut, the son of Circus Maximus finished third to subsequent Listed winner Yaroogh at Haydock, with Seagulls Eleven, a winner since who went on to place at Group One and Group Two level, respectively, in second.

Green Storm was able to break his maiden at Yarmouth before finishing a promising second to Starzintheireyes in the Group Three Zetland Stakes and going on to chase home Tennessee Stud, a previous three-quarters-of-a-length second to subsequent Futurity Trophy winner Hotazhell in the Group Two Beresford Stakes, in a three-runner Group One at Saint-Cloud.

Having displayed plenty of ability last term, Green Storm has the benefit of valuable experience at the highest level in his favour as he makes his seasonal return. Acquired for only €12,000 as a yearling, he has already amassed over £73,000 in prize money and there should be further progression to come from him.

There is plenty of substance to his juvenile form, having held his own against talented horses, and those experiences should hold him in good stead against some less experienced rivals here.

At a price of 11/26.50, Green Storm is one to note and warrants serious consideration under Tom Marquand.

Exciting No Nay Never filly Celestial Orbit impressed in her final two races last term, including when beating subsequent Group Three winner Anshoda, who beat subsequent Group Three winners in Duty First and Merrily, respectively, to achieve her black-type success, and recent Listed winner Flaming Stone, who was narrowly denied at Group Three level earlier this month.

That formline is impressive and a price of 9/110.00 appears generous considering some of the form the 260,000gns purchase, who is a daughter to Listed winner Rose Bonheur, has shown.

A half-sister to strong staying dual Group Three winner Nayef Road, who was once second to the superstar Stradivarius in the Gold Cup and was effective over 7f earlier in his career, as well as Listed placed Middle East, there is class in the pedigree and Celestial Orbit can show further improvement on only her fourth career start.

Whilst the Ollie Sangster-trained filly failed to hit the ground running on her first run of the season last term, that was her racecourse debut and she was entitled to improve for it. The yard has saddled a couple of winners in recent weeks who were making their seasonal returns, which bodes well for Celestial Orbit's chances on her return despite Simmering failing to fire on Saturday.

Celestial Orbit is one to follow this term considering some of her juvenile form has been significantly franked and she represents value on her return in this Group Three contest.