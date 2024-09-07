Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 Festival to spring a surprise at Haydock

Haydock
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Haydock...

  • Can gain a tactical advantage

  • Had a break since string of poor runs

  • Autumn Festival is overpriced at Haydock

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore has a big chance of landing the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup (14:25 Haydock) today aboard the Ian Williams-trained Oneforthegutter, and the Betfair Sportsbook have decided to boost the price on the combination finishing in the top six from 8/151.53 to 1/12.00.

Following a fantastic run in last month's York Ebor Handicap, where the 5yo finished an excellent third, Oneforthegutter has now finished in the top six in every one of his last nine starts on turf, so the chances of him doing so again today have to be very high.

To take advantage of this superboot, simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Oneforthegutter to finish Top 6 in the 14:25 Haydock

SBK1/1

Haydock - 16:40 - Back Autumn Festival

Autumn Festival has only beaten a total of five horses in his last five starts but I wouldn't be as surprised as the market if he was able to bounce back to a much better level today.

He was sent off joint favourite at Thirsk last time but lost his action and was eased so that can be excused.

It was worrying how quickly he dropped away at Newbury and Kempton but the distance can excuse the run at Chester and he had to work hard to get to the front at Epsom before fading late on.

The opposite could be the case today as most of this field tend to race in midfield or further back and the only other likely contender for the lead is Stockpyle and I think Autumn Festival has more natural early speed than him. If he does get left alone in front, that could allow him to return to the level of form that he showed at Thirsk on his first run of this season under similar circumstances and he races off a 9lb lower mark than he did that day.

It might be that Autumn Festival will put in another poor run and drop away quickly late on but given that he's had a break of 52 days since his last run, I wonder if they have identified and possibly fixed whatever issue was causing him to stop so quickly. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Autumn Festival in the 16:40 at Haydock 0.5pt win @

SBK33/1

Now read Daryl Carter's Saturday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 199.50pts

Returned: 200.54pts

P/L: -1.04pts

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

