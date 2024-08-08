Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 ex-pointer on rules debut at Sligo

Showed some ability in points

Could be better suited by this test

Katie Daniels is overpriced at Sligo

Katie Daniels failed to win in four starts in points but she showed a level of promise that suggests she could be more competitive than the market suggests in the bumper at Sligo tonight.

She started her career with Stuart Crawford and was given a very patient ride on her debut at Loughanmore when held up last for much of the race. She made good progress in the second half of the back straight on the final circuit to be in contention turning the final bend but she couldn't continue that headway and finished fourth.

Katie Daniels was given another patient ride at Fairyhouse next time when never remotely put into contention and stayed on late into fifth. She was moved to Gerald Quinn after that and was ridden a bit handier on her two starts for him. Her jumping let her down a bit in the closing stages when she finished second at Loughanmore and she followed that up with a fair run in defeat at Lingstown on her final start in the pointing sphere.

Given the way that she was ridden in points, it looked as though there was a concern over her stamina so the sharper test of a bumper could suit her and Aughafatten and Takt De Touques took a step forward from their point form to win multiple bumpers for this yard in recent times.

It might be that Surfin Usa is a class above her rivals or that Katie Daniels may need the run on her first start for 256 days but I think the market has overlooked her potential for improvement and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.