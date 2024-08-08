Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday with 14/1 tip at Leopardstown

Kate Knows Best can break her maiden at Sligo

Shoot To Kill takes aim at Leopardstown

Consistent Existent is a reliable each-way play

Progressive Akkadian Thunder is the one to beat at Chepstow

Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!

The John Ryan-trained mare, Kate Knows Best, showed plenty of promise when second on hurdling debut at Killarney last month, stepping up to 2m7f for the first time, having been running in bumpers over shorter distances. She had shaped as a useful type in bumpers, chasing home Flashaway on debut, when sent off at 14/115.00, before finishing a three-length second to Sorrentino at Ballinrobe, and running well for a long way at Limerick.

The better ground seemed to suit when last seen, as her family generally prefer a sounder surface, and this drop back in trip on good ground should suit perfectly.

The yard remains in good form, having enjoyed a fruitful spell recently, and their representatives often go well at the track. Kate Knows Best is worth siding with at 15/82.88.

Recommended Bet Back Kate Knows Best in 17:35 at Sligo SBK 15/8

Shoot To Kill is back on his last winning mark of 74, when successful at Lingfield at odds of 12/113.00 last September, but has switched yards twice since and has so far been luckless in Ireland. He finished a good second at the track in June, in his final start for Adrian McGuinness, before making the move to Jack Davison.

In two starts for Davison, he has finished down the field, but he broke awkwardly from the stalls on his penultimate start, and his run at Galway last month was poor by his standards, with the softer ground perhaps not to his liking. Back on a sounder surface here, he should fare better.

He is effective over the trip, and is partnered by 5lb claimer Cian MacRedmond, who slightly eases his burden off top-weight.

This is a competitive handicap, but the seven-year-old should represent some value at the prices, and could make the frame at 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Shoot To Kill E/W in 18:52 at Leopardstown SBK 14/1

The experienced Existent has finished fourth in each of his last three runs, running consistently well. He was last seen at Haydock on Sunday, coming from towards the rear of the field and travelling strongly into the race, but failing to really land a blow on the front three.

On his penultimate start at Ascot, he was unfortunate when short of room, but finished in good fashion to be denied by a length. That performance proved he still retains plenty of ability.

He remains on a mark of 88, 6lbs lower than when recording his last win at Wolverhampton in February 2022 and, although it's been a while since he last entered the winners' enclosure, he can spring a surprise at a big price on occasion, and often represents great value.

Last season he placed at odds of 12/113.00 and finished fourth in the Group Two Temple Stakes at 50/151.00. He had previously finished less than a length behind Live In The Dream, the subsequent Nunthorpe Stakes winner, in the same race at Haydock, proving he can perform to a high level on his day.

This is a competitive race but Existent holds strong each-way claims for Stuart Williams, and can once again make the frame at odds of 10/111.00, with four places on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Existent E/W in 19:00 at Chepstow SBK 8/1

Unexposed four-year-old Akkadian Thunder is on an upward trajectory and now runs on a career-high mark of 91 following a Doncaster success last month.

He is two from five for David O'Meara, having made the switch from Roger Varian earlier in the year, and finished second to La Trinidad at odds of 22/123.00 on his penultimate start. There should be more to come from the progressive gelding, who will be partnered by the capable Billy Loughnane.

The manner of his victory at Doncaster when last seen suggested he could still be ahead of his current mark. He was forced to take a patient approach, cantering when struggling to find space in the middle of the pack. Once the gap opened, Akkadian Thunder quickened instantly, finishing best of all. He clearly possesses plenty of speed, which should be used to great effect here over a trip that suits.

Trainer O'Meara has an all-time 32 percent strike-rate at Chepstow, while Loughnane has averaged one winner in every four rides at the track. The success-rate of both trainer and jockey at the Monmouthshire racecourse further supports the gelding's claims in this contest.

Whilst it's likely to be a competitive race, Akkadian Thunder is less exposed than most and has plenty in his favour, capable of showing further progression at odds of 10/34.33.