Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 30/1 Chief on return to hurdles at Wexford

Selection has jumped poorly over fences of late

But has some fairly good hurdles form

Chiefs Kingdom is overpriced at Wexford

Chiefs Kingdom's jumping has let him down over fences of late and I think the market has taken too much notice of the form figures of those runs on his returning to hurdling at Wexford.

His jumping had already lacked fluency at times before he unseated rider when favourite for a maiden hunter chase at Downpatrick and he wasn't too fluent over the first two fences at Roscommon last time when pulling up lame on landing after the second.

Chiefs Kingdom's hurdling wasn't too convincing either in the past but he ran respectably in defeat on a few occasions during the 2023/24 season and a repeat of the quality of those runs would give him a far better chance than his price currently suggests.

There is a concern that he was switched to pointing and hunter chasing this season after a break as that suggests connections may think he's not as good as he was but the way he travelled for a long way on his return to action at Ballycahane suggests he still retains plenty of that ability. It may be that he's just soft off the bridle as he's found less than expected in quite a few races but I think the market is underestimating him in a race of this quality and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.