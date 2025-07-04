Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 30/1 Chief on return to hurdles at Wexford

Wexford
Our racing expert has one selection on Friday

Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Wexford.

  • Selection has jumped poorly over fences of late

  • But has some fairly good hurdles form

  • Chiefs Kingdom is overpriced at Wexford

Wexford - 15:15 - Back Chiefs Kingdom

Chiefs Kingdom's jumping has let him down over fences of late and I think the market has taken too much notice of the form figures of those runs on his returning to hurdling at Wexford.

His jumping had already lacked fluency at times before he unseated rider when favourite for a maiden hunter chase at Downpatrick and he wasn't too fluent over the first two fences at Roscommon last time when pulling up lame on landing after the second.

Chiefs Kingdom's hurdling wasn't too convincing either in the past but he ran respectably in defeat on a few occasions during the 2023/24 season and a repeat of the quality of those runs would give him a far better chance than his price currently suggests.

There is a concern that he was switched to pointing and hunter chasing this season after a break as that suggests connections may think he's not as good as he was but the way he travelled for a long way on his return to action at Ballycahane suggests he still retains plenty of that ability. It may be that he's just soft off the bridle as he's found less than expected in quite a few races but I think the market is underestimating him in a race of this quality and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Chiefs Kingdom in the 15:15 at Wexford 0.5pt e/w

SBK30/1

Now read Sam Turner's Friday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 198.00pts

Returned: 318.43pts

P/L: +120.43pts

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

