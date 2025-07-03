Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Friday

Thunder can prove a Doncaster Star once more

Macey mare fancied to complete Town Moor hat-trick

Back Byzantine to claim overdue success

1 (7) Thunder Star J: Darragh Keenan

Darragh Keenan T: Jessica Macey

Jessica Macey F: 2-2336162 SBK 2/1

EXC 1.11

There are 38 domestic races scheduled for Friday afternoon, plus another 15 in Ireland, but with a couple of notable exceptions, quality is again on the thin side despite the staging of eight meetings ahead of another busy summer weekend.

Admittedly, the level of equine talent does markedly improve on Saturday, but in the meantime Thunder Star could prove one of the stars of the show on Doncaster's card, especially as she is beginning to establish a reputation as something of a course favourite for trainer Jessica Macey.

Town Moor is a home fixture for the The Night Of Thunder mare and both of her starts at her local track have been successful with the pick of her performances victory in a highly competitive 17 runner affair in the spring.

She produced her trademark late charge through the field that day to score cosily from solid yardstick Abate and, although dipping out at Beverley on her next start, she was arguably ridden too prominently that day and was a spent force late on.

A trip to Yarmouth saw her narrowly lose out in a tight finish to Angle Land who often saves her best efforts for that venue and Thunder Star should appreciate another trip to her local track and appears to have bright prospects of extending her unbeaten record there to three.

Recommended Bet Back Thunder Star to Win 16:00 Doncaster SBK 2/1

9 (3) Byzantine Empress J: Paul Mulrennan

Paul Mulrennan T: Jedd O'Keeffe

Jedd O'Keeffe F: 2355-3056 EXC 1.11

The Jedd O'Keefe-trained daughter of Washington DC is no good thing in this field, due mainly to the fact that she can find trouble in running courtesy of her come-form-behind run style, however two of her best career performances have come over this course and distance so she ought to be on the premises.

Her unfortunate trait reared its head at Newbury last time when she was travelling reasonably well and looking for a passage under Finley Marsh when the door closed and she was forced to switch at a vital moment.

Given she is rated in the low 70s, an instant change of gear from that point is pretty much near impossible, but she stuck to her task manfully to finish fifth, a run which suggested her turn may not be far away granted the right conditions.

Hopefully, a return to the north west and the prospect of some pace to run at late on thanks to the potential front-running of Havana Prince and Soldiers Star may set the race up for Byzantine Empress to end a frustrating sequence of recent near misses for her handler.

Recommended Bet Back Byzantine Empres, Each-Way, in 20:25 Haydock SBK 25/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here