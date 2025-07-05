Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 chance to bounce back at Sandown

Rhys Williams

Sandown - 17:15 - Back Sean

Sean finished last in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but I think he could be capable of bouncing back at a big price in the closing race at Sandown.

Having run well at Meydan earlier in the year, including when second to Arabian Light, he returned to Britain with a decent run in the Lincoln when looking a bit short of speed over the mile trip. His form has dipped since then although I'm not sure a slowly run mile at Windsor was ideal for him two starts ago.

With Sean seeming to not have the necessary speed for that trip, particularly in races run at a slower tempo, I think the return to 1m2f will suit him and hopefully they will look to ride him fairly prominently in a race that is likely to be steadily run.

It may be that he's just on the decline as an eight-year-old but these circumstances give him a better chance to show his ability than he's faced of late and he's now off a 5lb lower mark than when running in the Lincoln. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Sean in the 17:15 at Sandown 0.5pt e/w

SBK33/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 199.00pts

Returned: 318.43pts

P/L: +119.43pts

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

