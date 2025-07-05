Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 chance to bounce back at Sandown
Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Sandown...
Returns to more suitable test
Mark gradually on the slide
Sean is overpriced at Sandown
Sandown - 17:15 - Back Sean
Sean (Ger)
- J: William Carver
- T: Jamie Osborne
- F: 4-0240050
Sean finished last in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but I think he could be capable of bouncing back at a big price in the closing race at Sandown.
Having run well at Meydan earlier in the year, including when second to Arabian Light, he returned to Britain with a decent run in the Lincoln when looking a bit short of speed over the mile trip. His form has dipped since then although I'm not sure a slowly run mile at Windsor was ideal for him two starts ago.
With Sean seeming to not have the necessary speed for that trip, particularly in races run at a slower tempo, I think the return to 1m2f will suit him and hopefully they will look to ride him fairly prominently in a race that is likely to be steadily run.
It may be that he's just on the decline as an eight-year-old but these circumstances give him a better chance to show his ability than he's faced of late and he's now off a 5lb lower mark than when running in the Lincoln. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 199.00pts
Returned: 318.43pts
P/L: +119.43pts
