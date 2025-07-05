Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 chance to bounce back at Sandown

Returns to more suitable test

Mark gradually on the slide

Sean is overpriced at Sandown

Timeform Superboost

Ombudsman was a very impressive winner of the Group 1 Prince of Wales Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and he's a strong favourite to win another Group 1, the Coral Eclipse Stakes at Sandown, today.

However, the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to win today's race to 7/42.75. To take advantage of this super-boosted price, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go direly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This Superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Ombudsman to Win 15:35 Sandown SBK 7/4

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch our latest episode now.

Sean finished last in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but I think he could be capable of bouncing back at a big price in the closing race at Sandown.

Having run well at Meydan earlier in the year, including when second to Arabian Light, he returned to Britain with a decent run in the Lincoln when looking a bit short of speed over the mile trip. His form has dipped since then although I'm not sure a slowly run mile at Windsor was ideal for him two starts ago.

With Sean seeming to not have the necessary speed for that trip, particularly in races run at a slower tempo, I think the return to 1m2f will suit him and hopefully they will look to ride him fairly prominently in a race that is likely to be steadily run.

It may be that he's just on the decline as an eight-year-old but these circumstances give him a better chance to show his ability than he's faced of late and he's now off a 5lb lower mark than when running in the Lincoln. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.