Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's best bets for Saturday

Wathnan colt can answer the call for Valiancy

Get set for a Stressfree World at Haydock

Zia poised to prove a Nottingham Star for Ryan

Racing...Only Bettor. Watch this week's episode

8 (9) Valiancy (Ire) J: Harry Davies

Harry Davies T: William Haggas

William Haggas F: 721 SBK 3/1

EXC 4

Trainer William Haggas has made a habit of landing this handicap in recent times, securing the staying handicap for three-year-olds with the likes of Lordship, Nathanael Greene and Favorite Moon who also plied his trade at Group level in Australia after beating subsequent Gold Cup winner Subjectivist in the 2020 renewal.

I suppose that goes to show that in a race of well-bred and lightly-raced stayers, you are never quite sure what quality is lurking under the radar and hopefully, that will be the case with Valiancy who has certainly been learning on the job this season.

Easy to back and green on debut at Newbury, the Cracksman gelding left that effort behind when stepped up to a mile-and-a-half here at the end of May, chasing home Pole Star who reopposes here after looking one paced over this trip behind Many Men at Doncaster.

I felt the selection was a good deal wiser at Hamilton on his latest start, appearing like the Haydock experience had improved him mentally and physically as he shed his maiden tag at very short odds in winning a race that was admittedly low in quality.

There will be more demanded of the Newmarket raider here, but his dam is a half-sister to the two mile winner Lismore so this trip should be ideal and his cuurent mark looks at the lower end of what he can achieve given his connections and pedigree.

Recommended Bet Back Valiancy SBK 3/1

2 (9) Stressfree (Fr) J: Daniel Tudhope

Daniel Tudhope T: David O'Meara

David O'Meara F: 237-43210 SBK 6/1

EXC 13

The enhanced place odds on offer make Stressfree an intriguing proposition for the Old Newton Cup, especially as rider Danny Tudhope has only finished outside of the first four once in eight starts aboard the selection.

That blip came on very fast ground at Royal Ascot last time when the David O'Meara-trained five-year-old was beaten 11 lengths in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes.

This assignment should be a good deal more suitable for Stressfree who is back to the scene of his sole win this term, achieved at the end of May, a performance which was a career best in 23 Flat starts.

Recommended Bet Back Stressfree each-way SBK 6/1

My Dream World was thrown out after winning a prestigious female amateur jockeys event at York last time, with his rider adjudged to have struck the four-year-old more than the permitted level to secure victory.

Revisiting the footage of that contest, even novice race readers would find it impossible to believe the four-year-old was in any way harmed by the 'love taps' he received on the Knavesmire and his connections may gain some deserved compensation with victory here.

The Ben Brookhouse-trained son of Postponed boasts plenty of course experience and his maiden win, achieved with the minimum of fuss, has subsequently seen the runner-up score at Southwell since. The booking of the excellent Jason Hart increases confidence.

Recommended Bet Back My Dream World each-way SBK 7/1

6 (9) Star Zia J: Shane Gray

Shane Gray T: Kevin Ryan

Kevin Ryan F: 6-231240 EXC 1.03

The experiment to run Star Zia over seven furlongs isn't likely to be repeated in a hurry after the grey daughter of Havana Grey failed to beat a rival last time at Catterick.

Connections revert to six furlongs at Colwick Park and this race looks a good fit given the selection ran commendably over course and distance back in the spring when fit from an all-weather campaign which saw her win at Wolverhampton.

The Catterick abberation aside, Star Zia is fairly consistent in her grade and did particularly well to finish within half-a-length of winner Persian Spirit on her penultimate start at Kempton, especially as her response time from the stalls and to 20mph was the second worst in the field.

She races off a pound lower mark than she did at Kempton and this looks the correct grade and conditions for her to flourish.