Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 30/1 late closer at Haydock

Timeform Superboost

Jm Jungle is a bit of a standing dish at York having finished in th top four in six of his eight career runs at the track

Nearly all of the early speed in this sprint handicap is drawn low and that could set the race up for a late closer on that side.

I'm hoping the horse who will benefit is Tinto who ran surprisingly well when dropped back to five furlongs at Thirsk last time. He was outpaced and detached from the main pack from an early stage but finished strongly to be beaten a nose.

While many of his better runs in recent years have been at Thirsk, Tinto has been able to run well on other tracks and he wasn't disgraced in the Ayr Gold Cup last year under this jockey after being squeezed up at an early stage.

It might be that he's vulnerable to younger improvers but he showed last time that he still has plenty of ability and hopefully, unlike at Doncaster on his first start of the season, he should be able to get a clear run through from the back of the field from stall one. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.