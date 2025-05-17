Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 30/1 chasing debutant at Wexford

Chasing type on looks

Now going the right way around

Free Parking is overpriced at Wexford

Timeform Superboost

Last year's Irish 2000 Guineas and St James' Palace winner Rosallion is a strong favourite to win today's Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury (14:35), and if you fancy the high class 4yo to finish in the first two today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61.

Rosallion has finished in the first two in six of his seven career starts (third in the other) and looks to have excellent claims today with his trainer reporting that he's expecting a big run. To take advantage of this superboost just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Rosallion to finish Top 2 in the 14:35 Newbury SBK 1/1

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Free Parking has thoroughly uninspiring form figures but I think he could be capable of stepping up on what he's shown so far now that he's going chasing under rules.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field with Cormac Doyle and showed some promise on his second start, staying on late to finish second behind Rattling Road, who is now rated 119 over fences in Britain, with another three future rules winners in the next three places and another fell at the last when in second.

Free Parking hasn't shown much under rules since but I thought there were some slightly more encouraging signs in some of his most recent starts. He was close up at Down Royal when falling at three out back in November 2023 and he was travelling quite well in the back straight at Limerick two starts ago until seeming to start hanging left (as reported by the jockey) and he wasn't given a hard time after while plugging on late.

Given that he hung left that day, it was surprising that he ran on a right-handed track again last time at Cork. I think the switch to a left-handed track today could see Free Parking in a better light and he may also improve for the switch to chasing. He's certainly a big chasing type on looks and it might be that he was simply too slow for hurdling, even over three miles, so the switch to this discipline could see him in a better light.

It might be that Free Parking is just very slow and might need four miles on a galloping track before showing anything under rules but in a weak race I think he's a little overpriced given his potential for improvement. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.