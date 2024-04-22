Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 28/1 winning pointer on handicap debut at Tramore

Has some good point form

Much quicker ground for handicap debut

Keep Me Posted is overpriced at Tramore

No. 5 Keep Me Posted (Ire) Trainer: T. S. Costello, Ireland

Jockey: Miss L. Costello

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 90

Keep Me Posted has shown very little in four starts under rules but I think he could be capable of better on his handicap debut at Tramore this evening.

He showed a fairly good level of ability in six starts in points, winning three of them. On his second start, he beat the now 112-rated Regarde by a neck and when gaining his second win at Ballindenisk, he beat Busty Boy who won his previous start and two races after that and is now rated 103 over fences.

The ground was much softer than officially given when Keep Me Posted ran in a point bumper at Tipperary and he was well beaten that day. He's also finished tailed off in three starts in hunter chases this season and all of those races have been in very testing conditions.

Given the absence since and that a tongue tie was applied for those three races, it wouldn't be a surprise if Keep Me Posted has had a wind op since his last run and I think the much quicker ground today will also help him.

His jumping is a concern as it's not been great under rules or in points but this is a very weak race and if he can get back to anywhere near the ability he showed in points then he could make an opening mark of 90 look generous. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.