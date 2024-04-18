Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 28/1 Braveheart to spring a surprise at Ripon

Ran well over C&D last season

Testing ground should be no issue

Braveheart Boy is overpriced at Ripon

No. 13 (8) Braveheart Boy (Ire) Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 72

Braveheart Boy has had problems with starting slowly but if he gets away cleanly, I think he could run better than his big price suggests in this six-furlong handicap.

He ran over C&D on his seasonal debut last season and ran well considering how much ground he lost at the start. He was very awkwardly away and detached from the field early on. He had only passed one rival with just over two furlongs to go but ran on well in the closing stages to finish fourth.

The ground that day was softer than described and that was also the case when he finished third at Chester later in the season. He didn't lose as much ground at the start that day but once again he raced at the back of the field early on in a fairly steadily run race. He was still in last two furlongs out before running on strongly on the outside to finish a close third.

He was a bit disappointing next time at Doncaster and I'm not sure the ground and distance combination suited him at Thirsk on his final start of last season. It may also be that he wasn't quite right as he didn't run after the middle of August.

Braveheart Boy now returns to action back on far more suitable ground and he showed last season that he can run well fresh. There is a slight concern over his slow starting tendencies but I think the market is currently underestimating his chance and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.