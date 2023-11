Selection showed promise on point debut

Not an overly deep race for rules debut

Galloping Pride is overpriced at Lingfield

No. 2 Galloping Pride (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 42 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Joe Anderson

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

It's no surprise that Support Act's price has collapsed ever since the prices went up for this novices' hurdle given the quality of his bumper performances but I think he's now reached the right price so I'm looking elsewhere.

De Tellers Fortune is by far the shortest priced of the ex-pointers and it was a decent performance that he put up on debut but the market hasn't missed that whereas I think it has overlooked the chance of Galloping Pride.

He returns from a long absence and makes his debut for Emma Lavelle having shown some promise on his debut back in April last year at Dromahane. He raced towards the back of the field before making some progress down the back straight for the final time.

He was driven along leaving the back straight in sixth and made some progress before looking a little awkward around the final bend. He straightened up in fifth and despite mistakes at the last two fences, ran on well to finish second without ever looking like troubling the winner.

Galloping Pride's jumping wasn't as sharp as his rivals and he did well to finish second considering such tactics would have left him at a significant disadvantage that day. The third from that race has since won a bumper and maiden hurdle while the fourth is now rated 113 over fences and the fifth won a maiden next time.

Galloping Pride was bought for £47,000 after that and has clearly had a problem since as he makes his return after 583 days off the track. There is an obvious concern that whatever issue he had could mean he doesn't retain the ability that he once had. It might be that he wants more of a test of stamina than this to be seen at his best.

However, with a more positive ride than the one he received on debut I think he has a chance to be more competitive in a race of this quality than the market suggests and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Galloping Pride in the 13:55 at Lingfield 0.5pt e/w at 25/126.00 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here.