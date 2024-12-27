Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 hurdler at Chepstow

Improved for application of tongue tie

Can track likely good pace

Bucephalus is overpriced at Chepstow

King William Rufus is favourite for this handicap hurdle and he's officially 5lb well in but I have a slight doubt over whether he will be as effective going left-handed as he's been of late running on right-handed tracks.

At a much bigger price, I think Bucephalus could fare better than the market currently suggests.

A tongue tie was applied for the first time at Newbury last season and it had the desired effect as he beat All Authorized. He ran well in defeat in two further starts over hurdles after that, firstly coming up against a well-handicapped Balhambar at Bangor and then finishing second behind Manuelito having got into an early battle for the lead.

It is a bit concerning that he weakened quite so tamely on his return to action on the flat at Salisbury in October and that he comes into this on the back of a fall at the first at Wincanton.

However, he was only sent off at 11/26.50 that day against some decent opposition and I think potentially being able to track King William Rufus in a well-run race could suit him given his tendency to race quite keenly.

Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.