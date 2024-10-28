Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 handicap debutant at Wexford

Our resident tipster was on the mark with a 14/1 winner yesterday and is back today with a sole selection at a big price at Wexford...

  • Showed promise on point debut

  • Very patient tactics in three maiden hurdles

  • Backfromtheraces is overpriced at Wexford

Wexford - 14:10 - Back Backfromtheraces

Backfromtheraces failed to get competitive in three starts in maiden hurdles last season but I think she could be capable of better than she's shown so far under rules and can run well at a big price on handicap debut today at Wexford.

She made her debut in the pointing field at Lisronagh and ran a promising race. She chased the strong pace set by Jazzie De Chaillac and remained in a prominent position until dropping away the final bend and finished fifth.

Backfromtheraces also showed a bit of promise on her rules debut at Naas when she was held up in last from the off. She was still there turning down the back straight before making plenty of headway to be not far off the main group turning the final bend but she couldn't sustain that effort and finished ninth.

Her subsequent two starts were less promising with similar tactics being used but the ground was extremely testing on both starts so that may have been an issue.

She now makes her handicap debut off a mark of 86 and I think the ability she hinted at on her first two starts suggests that she could be competitive off that mark, particularly if they look to go back to the prominent tactics used in her sole point run. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Backfromtheraces in the 14:10 at Wexford 0.5pt win

SBK25/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 234.00pts

Returned: 262.54pts

P/L: +28.54pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

