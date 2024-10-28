Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 33/1 Galway tip

Dragon Of Malta is ready to strike

Listed winner has dropped to a workable mark

Skelton-trained runner can continue his progression

Proven at the course, Dragon Of Malta holds strong each-way claims from a mark of 71 with 7lb claimer Darragh O'Sullivan aboard for Pat O'Donnell.

The seven-year-old steps up in trip having been unable to quicken with his rivals at Roscommon when last seen, but had put in a good performance when narrowly beaten at Listowel on his penultimate start, showing he is in good nick and ready to win.

Suited by softer conditions, there is plenty in his favour here as he seeks a sixth career success in familiar surroundings, and the son of Dragon Pulse is 5lb lower than his last winning mark. Capable of making the frame in a competitive heat, Dragon Of Malta could prove worth siding with each-way at odds of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Dragon Of Malta E/W in 13:00 Galway SBK 10/1

A Listed winner, Lust hasn't been able to replicate his last winning performance at Naas two years ago, when justifying odds of 5/23.50 when rated 102. He has slipped to a mark of 66 after failing to put in a competitive performance since, however, in his last two runs there have been some signs to suggest a revival could be in the offing, and at the weights, and at the prices, he could be worth taking a chance on.

When last seen at Naas, he appeared to exert himself too much before the race had really developed, and held no chance on that basis, weakening into eighth and finishing well-beaten.

Prior to that effort in first-time blinkers, the gelding had been sent off at odds of 17/29.50 at Bellewstown, a significantly shorter price in comparison with his previous starts this year in which he had been sent off at odds of 40/141.00, 33/134.00 twice, and 25/126.00. Perhaps connections expected more from him on that occasion on the back of a seventh-placed finish when beaten by five-lengths from a mark of 74.

For trainer Michael Mulvany, Lust could show enough improvement to return to some for at odds of 33/134.00.

Recommended Bet Back Lust E/W in 15:10 Galway SBK 33/1

With an all-time strike-rate of 23 percent at the track, and with the yard currently in great form, Dan Skelton-trained Home Free should prove tough to beat over a distance and in conditions which should suit.

This is his second run following a wind operation, which could allow him to show some further improvement now 4lbs higher after winning at Uttoxeter recently. He battled hard that day to justify odds of 8/111.73 and prevail over Cabhfuilfungi, and on only his third chase start here, he can back up that recent win to record successive victories.

The six-year-old remains unexposed and has shaped with plenty of promise in eight career starts to date. A likeable type, by Soldier Of Fortune, he can come into his own over the larger obstacles and be a force to be reckoned with this term, capable of progressing beyond his current mark of 119.