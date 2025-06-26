Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket

Newmarket
Our racing expert has one selection on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Newmarket...

  • May be helped by steadily run race

  • Can forgive last run

  • Aramis Grey is overpriced at Newmarket

Newmarket - 16:10 - Back Aramis Grey

There may not be much pace in this seven-furlong handicap, with Physique likely setting it, and I think that could suit one of his rivals who is looking to bounce back from a slightly disappointing run last time.

Aramis Grey was beaten into sixth at Windsor last time but I think that run can be forgiven. Due to an incident in the stalls with another rival, she was in the stalls for a long time and seemed to fall asleep judging by the way that she travelled early on. She was unusually racing lazily and needing to be shaken along early on at the back of the field. Switched to the outside at halfway, she made some headway before the effort flattened out late on.

Cheekpieces go on for the first time today and I'm hopeful that will see Aramis Grey travel sweeter than last time. Given the likely leader is drawn next to her and the expectation of a fairly steady pace, I'm hoping they will also try to ride Aramis Grey handier so if that that pace scenario occurs she will be able to put her speed to good use against rivals who are stronger stayers at the trip.

There is the concern that if they do go quicker than expected that seven furlongs with a stiff finish will stretch her stamina or it may be that she could end up further back than ideal in a steadily run race instead but I think the market is overlooking her chance due to her being better known as all-weather horse. However, she showed last year how well she can run on turf when getting quick ground and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Aramis Grey in the 16:10 at Newmarket 0.5pt e/w

SBK25/1

Now read Sam Turner's Thursday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 192.50pts

Returned: 318.43pts

P/L: +125.93pts

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

