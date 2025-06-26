Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for Thursday

Spring poised to Bloom on July for Kingscote

Likeable Lyra could rule in Empress

Back Brooklyn to finally shed turf maiden tag

6 (7) Spring Bloom J: Richard Kingscote

Richard Kingscote T: Robert Eddery

Robert Eddery F: 6444-6254 SBK 13/2

EXC 2.4

There is little doubting that Spring Bloom is in the advanced stages of his racing career (he's not the only one I hear you cry) but there was enough zip in his effort on the Rowley Mile last time to suggest he ought to be competitive in this handicap.

Firstly, it is good to see the veteran reunited with Richard Kingscote who has a good synchronicity with the gelding judged on form figures of 2251 when the duo team up.

Spring Bloom won't mind reverting to the July Course either as his last two performances at the aesthetically pleasing venue have resulted in successes and he appeared to find the five furlongs of a Class 4 handicap back in May an insufficient test.

It wasn't until the eight-year-old hit the rising ground exiting the Dip that he made inroads on the lead established by Spring Is Sprung and runner-up Merrimack and he should find the tempo of this assignment more to his liking.

Recommended Bet Back Spring Bloom in the 15:00 Newmarket SBK 9/2

https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/26-june-2025/newmarket-july/60/4/#bella-lyra-ger

I wouldn't normally try and unravel a race like the Empress Fillies' Stakes and time might tell it wasn't a smart move to attempt to this year.

A host of lightly-raced and upwardly mobile fillies bidding for Listed glory doesn't always make the best vehicle for a punt, however I was so taken with Bella Lyra at Windsor that I can't let her go unbacked here, especially with Ryan Moore booked.

The Oasis Dream filly looked in need of the experience at Haydock on debut when chasing home Fitzella, subsequently a commendable fourth in the Albany Stakes at Ascot, and she displayed the benefit of the experience with a stylish win by the Thames earlier this month.

She jumped smartly from the gates that day and travelled well in the hands of Hector Crouch before posting a swift final furlong which was considerably quicker than par. She is clearly improving rapidly and could take the step up into Listed company in her stride here.

Recommended Bet Back Bella Lyra in the 15:35 Newmarket SBK 7/2

5 (5) Brooklyn Nine Nine (Ire) J: Cam Hardie

Cam Hardie T: Richard Fahey

Richard Fahey F: 1-6469762 SBK 7/1

EXC 8.2

With a turf record of no success in 13 starts, readers may reasonably suggest how Richard Fahey's gelding has made it into a tipping column.

However, a removal of the blinkers and a trip to Scotland earlier this month to tackle a course and distance handicap produced a near career best as he chased home the veteran Bergerac in a typically well-contested handicap.

The son of No Nay Never came from a long way back that day, so he is going to be reliant on another true gallop, but with Kalik, Kodiac Thriller and Vantheman in opposition, I'm hopeful that Brooklyn Nine Nine will have the pace collapse which suits him well.

He is no good thing, but the Richard Fahey operation appears to be emerging from an unusually quiet first third of the season and the handicapper has left him alone for his positive recent run which appears generous.

Recommended Bet Back Brooklyn Nine Nine in the 19:15 Hamilton SBK 5/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here