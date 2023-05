Showed promise in points

Ran in stronger race on rules debut

Jalisco Star is overpriced at Fontwell

Can build on rules debut in weaker race

Fontwell 20:15: Jalisco Star 0.5pt e/w 22/1

Jalisco Star only beat one horse home on her rules debut but that was in a stronger bumper than the one she contests this evening and the market has overlooked her chance.

She started her career with Sam Curling and showed promise on both starts in Irish points for him. After finishing third on debut at Boulta, she built on that with a good second at Cragmore where her jumping let her down in the closing stages.

She got in close to three out and had to be shaken along on landing but responded and, along with Redzy Rocco, pulled clear of the other pair going to two out. Jalisco Star was ridden strongly to get upsides but again was slower than her rival at the fence and she was beaten when repeating that at the last.

She was subsequently bought by John Reddington and ran fairly well on her rules debut in a bumper at Plumpton against good rivals. She was held up and raced a bit keenly for much of the race before making some headway very wide leaving the back straight.

However, she was outpaced by the leaders entering the home straight and could only plug on late to finish 9¾ lengths behind the winner.

No. 3 Jalisco Star (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Thomas Gallagher

Jockey: Mr John Reddington

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

The winner, second and fourth had already shown a good level of ability in bumpers while the third and fifth were Irish point winners. I'm not sure anything in today's race has shown the ability of any of them.

There is a concern over the jockey's ability up against professionals and it might be that Jalisco Star will be better over obstacles in time. But I think she's shown enough promise to think that she can be more competitive in a race of this quality than the market suggests.

Any 14/1 or bigger appeals.