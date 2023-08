Returning to quicker ground

Hood comes off

So Majestic is overpriced at Bellewstown

No. 4 (3) So Majestic (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Miss Kate McGivern, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 76

So Majestic has been well beaten in her last three starts but I think she could be capable of better under the circumstances of this evening's contest.

Her last two runs have been on soft and heavy ground, which clearly doesn't suit her, and she was slowly away on her last start at Cork which further hindered her chance.

Three starts ago at Cork, So Majestic was in stronger company than she faces tonight and she was unable to get into a prominent position early on due to that better company and collection of front runners in the field.

This evening's race has a much different pace scenario as there's not a huge amount of early pace (Shoebox King the only other obvious front runner with blinkers back on) and that could see So Majestic well positioned, particularly now the hood comes off which will hopefully spark her up.

The better ground will also help her cause and this track will play to her strengths too.

It may be that So Majestic will once again break slowly or that the 12lb rise for her win at Naas will prove to be on the harsh side but I think the market has overlooked her potential to bounce back in a race of this quality and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Back So Majestic in the 18:45 at Bellewstown

