Daryl heads to Ripon for his day's best bet

Says the unexposed African Star has been dismissed too quickly by the market

Haggas handicap debutant can round off the day with a winner at Newbury

No. 3 (3) Origintrail (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

Origintrail - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has left the impression there is a bigger performance in her, and today could be the day she puts it all together, having finished to excellent effect here at Ripon over five furlongs 22 days ago.

She did remarkably well to overcome a horse falling into her lap when tackling Class 5 company over the minimum trip last time. Still, that performance confirmed her liking for this Ripon track with a victory here last May over today's course and distance.

The drop to five furlongs was likely against her, having shown good finishing speed previously over six, and she has been catching the eye this season in a handful of starts.

Her seasonal return at Ripon in a very strong Class 2 contest saw her shape well for a long way on the wrong side of the track and then look to be lacking fitness in the closing stages.

She was a tempting proposition for me at Chester when down into Class 4 company in July, having won there excellently the previous year, but she had no luck in running, and it was her first try on genuine soft ground.

She found the speed all too hot at Ascot when dropped back to the bare five for the first time this season, but her latest run suggested the handicapper had been a bit quick on the trigger to relent.

She has an unexposed turf profile with excuses for her run at Pontefract last term when continuously denied a clear run, so it might be wise to keep faith with her in this Class 4 company today at a track she goes well at.

Her draw in stall three is a slight concern, given she will be posted wider than ideal, but it may help her gain a clear passage.

She meets many rivals out of form who have had long seasons while she is relatively fresh for the time of year and on an upward curve, having proven this class of race is well within her grasp.

She appeals to Impeller, for whom the draw is also a concern.

Back Origintrail @ 7/24.40 Bet now

No. 7 (4) African Star (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Sylvester Kirk

Jockey: Liam Keniry

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

African Star - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - makes his handicap debut after an all-the-way victory at Lingfield at wild odds of 80/181.00 on his seasonal return, but the market doesn't seem to have taken that seriously.

He shaped well at Lingfield in a first-time tongue-tie, and there was no fluke about it despite his price tag. His pedigree provides good reason to think there is better yet to come, and there's no way he should be such a bigger price than Sailing On 3/13.95, who had little excuse behind him at Lingfield.

Sylvester Kirk's three-year-old is entitled to improve in fitness and experience, having looked a little green under pressure, but his attitude can no be questioned, and he is worth chancing at the morning odds to confirm that promise.

Medieval Gold is a real danger now stepping into handicaps in first-time headgear on the back of a gelding operation. He could prove a different proposition today but needs to on recent evidence.

Back African Star @ 10/111.00 Bet now

No. 11 (5) Unlimited (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 70

William Haggas' Unlimited - currently 7/42.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook - took a good step forward at Hamilton 40 days ago despite facing a heavy defeat. Now, stepping into handicap company off what looks like a very workable mark of 70 should see further improvement.

At Hamilton, he gave the first run to two useful rivals in Botanical (87) and Crack Shot (83), who had been on the sharp end of a steady pace and was the only horse to come from the mid-to-rear division to make any impact.

The selection travelled into the contest like a horse with plenty of ability, and he was only pushed out under hand and heels.

He has since been gelded in the interim. He starts life off in a Class 4 company, for which William Haggas has an overall strike rate of 41.2% at this level and lower in handicaps (a similar angle could be used for Medieval Gold in the previous contest).

He is worth keeping on side for the foreseeable future, with plenty of improvement to come. His current 5/23.50 looks like his basement price so back at BSP.