Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 late closer at Ascot

Saturn Seven has been well beaten on her last two starts but I think she could be capable of bouncing back this afternoon.

She was held up and raced very keenly without much cover at Dundalk over seven furlongs last time so that effort can be easily forgiven. She was a bit disappointing prior to that over today's C&D when sent off towards the front of the market but she was unusually awkwardly away and maybe was having an off day.

A repeat of her two runs at this track earlier in the season would give Saturn Seven a chance. She made the running and raced keener than ideal when fourth behind Dance Night Andday and was then beaten only two lengths by one of today's rivals, Zaragoza, when sent off favourite.

It might be that Saturn Seven has had an issue that means she won't be as good as she was earlier in the season but given her potential to bounce back in more suitable circumstances I think she's overpriced and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Saturn Seven in the 14:50 at the Curragh 0.5pt win @ SBK 12/1

Bopedro ran respectably in the Cambridgeshire last time when racing away from the significantly favoured far side and I think he could run well at a big price back over a shorter trip.

He went without the visor last time but ran well in the headgear at Doncaster two starts ago when not quite able to catch Johan with that rival having been better positioned given the pace.

While he may be better over a mile, Bopedro has run well over this trip including when beaten three lengths into sixth in the Buckingham Palace last year. The ground may help him on that front too and if there's a repeat of the tactics from last time on Germanic, he could be well drawn and have a good pace to close into.

It might be that Bopedro isn't quite quick enough for this distance these days or that he will do his regular trick of running well in defeat but he looks overpriced considering his last two performances and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Bopedro in the 15:35 at Ascot 0.5pt e/w @ SBK 25/1

Nibras Angel was well beaten when last seen but that was in the Duke Of Cambridge at Royal Ascot and she encounters easier company today.

She ran respectably at Newbury two starts ago when poorly positioned in a slowly run race and she didn't have the necessary turn of foot in those circumstances to make a significant impact late on.

I think this race is likely to be well run, which would suit her running style and that she stays a bit further than seven furlongs, and while she might need the ground to dry out to be at her best, she looks overpriced. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Nibras Angel in the 17:00 at Newmarket 0.5pt win @ SBK 18/1

Bellarchi ran terribly when last seen at Newbury but that she's been off since then suggests she may not have been right that day and I think she could be capable of bouncing back at a big price this afternoon.

Prior to that, she ran respectably in a good handicap for the level at Ascot when seventh behind Survivor having been not too well positioned in the circumstances.

She has shown that a stiff finish suits her, with a narrow defeat Beverley following by a win at Ascot earlier in the year, so this track should suit her and she is another who would be favoured by the expected good pace to close into.

It might be that Bellarchi will need the run a little after the break or that she's just not quite as good as she was but I think the market has overreacted a little to her latest effort and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.