Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from Ascot and Longchamp include 14/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has tips from Ascot and Longchamp

Marhaba Ya Sanafi is value in the mile Group 2

Two for the Challenge Cup shortlist at Ascot

Ed Bethell-trained contender makes plenty of appeal

Composer to put in a Dream performance

Last year's Poule d'Essai des Poulains winner Marhaba Ya Sanafi followed up his Classic success by finishing third to Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club during his three-year-old campaign. This year he has been highly effective at Listed level up to Group Two level, whilst falling short in Group One company.

The Andreas Schutz-trained colt is especially effective in softer conditions, which puts him in contention in this Group Two contest. He won on his seasonal reappearance this term, beating Topgear to win the Prix Altipan in heavy ground at Saint-Cloud before finishing second twice to subsequent Group One winner Tribalist, including when being denied by a neck in a Group Two. After a below par effort in the Prix d'Ispahan, in which things didn't go his way, he bounced back to form with a Chantilly Group Three.

The son of Muhaarar has shown enough ability to be among the leading contenders in this field, yet represents great value at a price of 10/111.00. With strong each-way claims, the mount of Cristian Demuro should make his presence felt against his rivals, and can be in contention come the finish.

Recommended Bet Back Marhaba Ya Sanafi E/W in 15:25 Longchamp SBK 10/1

Eighteen runners are set to head to post in this competitive 7f contest. Two make plenty of each-way appeal, with Akkadian Thunder the likeliest improver, capable of progressing beyond his current mark of 93.

He finished second over course-and-distance last month when sent off at odds of 22/123.00, staying on strongly in the closing stages after a slow start from a low draw, when the action developed up on the rail. With only a 2lb rise for that effort, he holds strong claims once again for David O'Meara, and his proven soft ground form is a huge plus.

Recommended Bet Back Akkadian Thunder E/W in 15:35 Ascot SBK 9/1

Popmaster will have to carry a hefty weight if he is to return to winning ways, but he was only narrowly beaten in the race last year when on a 2lb higher mark, and he's another that is proven in softer conditions.

The Listed winner has been plying his trade in Group company in recent starts, putting in a respectable effort when fifth in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury, beaten by only two-lengths when up against tough opposition.

Earlier in the season he managed seventh in the Victoria Cup following a sixth-placed effort in the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket. Now back in handicap company from a lower mark, he should be competitive in the hands of Saffie Osborne for Ed Walker.

Recommended Bet Back Popmaster E/W in 15:35 Ascot SBK 16/1

Ed Bethell-trained Elim holds strong claims in this Listed contest, dropping in class following a length defeat to Great Generation in a Doncaster Group Three. The four-year-old filly was well supported on that occasion, going off as the 9/43.25 favourite. She finished strongly coming from the rear of the field, but was unable to beat the winner on that occasion. She can confirm the form with reopposing Queen Of Mougins, and could show further improvement.

Earlier in the season she finished third in a Listed Pontefract race, finishing behind talented pair Caernarfon and Doha, with Dora Milaje further behind in fourth. That was a good performance at this level, and given she has run well twice since, she is the one to beat in this field.

On her penultimate start she finished fourth to subsequent Ayr Silver Cup winner Alfa Kellenic, when giving the progressive filly 9lbs. Whilst she appears versatile in regards to the ground, her ability to handle testing conditions makes her an appealing choice, and Callum Rodriguez could be able to guide her to victory over this 7f trip

Recommended Bet Back Elim in 16:10 Ascot SBK 7/2

Under 7lb claimer Sam Feilden, likeable six-year-old Dream Composer should have a great chance at the weights from a mark of 98. He won this race two years ago from a lower mark, but has performed well from higher marks this season, including when third from 93 in the Shergar Cup Dash over course-and-distance.

He was fourth at odds of 14/115.00 at the track in July, also from a mark of 93, and won under 5lb claimer Joe Leavy on his penultimate start when on the same rating.

The James Evans-trained gelding landed the Epsom Dash this season, too, beating subsequent Listed winner Democracy Dilemma, and he has also coped well with softer conditions in the past, putting him in with an excellent chance of landing a third win of the season.