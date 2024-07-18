Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 handicap debutant at Killarney

Killarney
Our racing expert has one selection on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Killarney...

  • Showed ability on point debut

  • Yet to be put into a race over hurdles

  • Harveyshonor is overpriced at Killarney

Killarney - 18:37 - Back Harveyshonor

Harveyshonor hasn't shown much in four starts over hurdles but I think he could be capable of improving on that on his handicap debut this evening.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field and made a promising debut when finishing third behind Raceview Road, who is now rated 104 over fences in Britain, and Kinturk Kalanisi, who is now rated 126 over hurdles in Ireland.

That race was on good ground and Harveyshonor struggled in very testing conditions on his first three starts over hurdles but he did show a bit of promise at Naas when making headway from the back of the field down the back straight before not being able to sustain that effort.

He wasn't travelling from a long way out on his latest start on much quicker ground at Punchestown and it is a bit worrying that his jumping has been an issue too but I'm hoping the combination of a step up in trip and weaker company can see him take a step forward from what he's shown so far under rules. They may also decide to ride him much handier tonight too having been held up in all four starts over hurdles. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Harveyshonor in the 18:37 at Killarney 0.5pt win @

SBK22/1

Now read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 162.00pts

Returned: 147.60pts

P/L: -14.40pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

