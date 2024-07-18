Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 handicap debutant at Killarney

Showed ability on point debut

Yet to be put into a race over hurdles

Harveyshonor is overpriced at Killarney

Harveyshonor hasn't shown much in four starts over hurdles but I think he could be capable of improving on that on his handicap debut this evening.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field and made a promising debut when finishing third behind Raceview Road, who is now rated 104 over fences in Britain, and Kinturk Kalanisi, who is now rated 126 over hurdles in Ireland.

That race was on good ground and Harveyshonor struggled in very testing conditions on his first three starts over hurdles but he did show a bit of promise at Naas when making headway from the back of the field down the back straight before not being able to sustain that effort.

He wasn't travelling from a long way out on his latest start on much quicker ground at Punchestown and it is a bit worrying that his jumping has been an issue too but I'm hoping the combination of a step up in trip and weaker company can see him take a step forward from what he's shown so far under rules. They may also decide to ride him much handier tonight too having been held up in all four starts over hurdles. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.