Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Ballydoyle runner can bounce back returned to Leopardstown
Daryl Carter says his Thursday NAP is a winner in waiting at Epsom, and he then looks to Leopardstown for Ballydoyle runner to bounce back...
-
Two Thursday selections
-
Back winner in waiting Attack at Epsom
-
Forgive Diego at a fair price to land Group 3 honours
17:55 Epsom - Back Attack @ 15/82.88 1.5pt
Attack - 15/82.88 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has offered plenty of promise in two outings to date and looked a sure-fire future winner when second on his debut at Yarmouth when splitting two next-time-out winners in a fair time figure.
Things didn't quite go as planned for him next time in a deep race at Sandown when he could not get going behind a wall of horses, but his jockey Oisin Murphy was tender with him as he ran into the back of rivals when attempting to make his challenge. It's highly possible that he found the rattling fast ground too quick, given that Dam and Sire both won their Group 1s on soft ground.
The noticeable thing about him was how low and balanced he was on both his starts, which will hold him in good stead at this venue. Oisin Murphy takes the ride, and this big-money purchase (460,000 euros) has the right tools to land a Maiden contest of this type. He has had Jet Packer behind on his previous start, so Spell Master may prove the biggest danger, but 15/82.88 or bigger about the selection of who I expect to improve today is acceptable - no shorter.
18:50 Leopardstown - Back Diego Velazquez @ 5/23.50 1.5pt win
It's pretty plausible that Diego Velazquez - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - had excuses for his last two runs, with the latest not his actual running over a trip too far at Royal Ascot and a wide draw and heavy ground the offering for the defeat in Chantilly the time before.
He wouldn't be a horse you would want to be too forgiving of, but his price allows on this occasion with a return to home shores for the first time since landing his Group 2 victory at this venue over the smart Capulet as a two-year-old. This is not the deepest of Group 3 contests and he still has further progress in him. It would be a concern if he couldn't get the job done here, receiving nine pounds from the listed winner, Tarawa, who won't get the run of the race like she did 42 days ago.
There will be no excuses today under Ryan Moore, with optimum conditions underfoot and the ideal distance from a good draw now eased in grade. Those offer good reasons to forgive at a very fair price of 5/23.50 or bigger - take no shorter.
Now read more horse racing tips here.
Recommended bets
DARYL CARTER'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) AUG 1st
2024 P/L = +76.04 ROI 12.81%
BSP P/L = +62.9 ROI 10.60%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +4
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams thinks race fitness can tell at Longchamp
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Burrows' prospect headlines Newmarket 13/2 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Burrows' prospect headlines Newmarket 13/2 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk