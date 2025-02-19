Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 handicap debutant at Kempton

Kempton
Our racing expert has one selection on Wednesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Kempton.

  • Looked very green so far

  • Return to longer trip to suit

  • Dovey Moon is overpriced at Kempton

Kempton - 18:00 - Back Dovey Moon

Dovey Moon hasn't been competitive in four starts so far but I think he could be capable of taking a step forward on his handicap debut at Kempton this evening.

He couldn't get around the bend at Chelmsford on his debut and he still looked very green on his second start at Newbury in testing ground when well beaten.

He showed a bit more two starts ago over C&D when still looking quite gawky but he stayed on late to finish fifth. Given that, it was surprising to see Dovey Moon dropped back to five furlongs for his latest start at Wolverhampton and he was outpaced as expected but he did finish strongly, while never being remotely competitive, to take ninth.

The step back up in trip will suit Dovey Moon and he's looked the type who needed time, both physically and mentally, so I think he could improve on what he's shown so far now that he returns from a two-month break.

It could be that he needs a longer trip than this and maybe it will be further down the line this year that he starts to show his ability as he matures further but in a race of this quality I think he's a little overpriced and any 18/119.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Dovey Moon in the 18:00 at Kempton 0.5pt win

SBK22/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 50.50pts

Returned: 147.68pts

P/L: +97.18pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

