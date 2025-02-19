Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Time for well-handicapped Moon to shine at Ludlow

At this time of year, it's challenging to be overcome with enthusiasm for the mid-week National Hunt racing. On Tuesday, we swung with the well-backed The Widdow Maker at Taunton with the "lack of pace" angle and that this habitual front-runner would have things all his way. That didn't turn out to be the plan from Freddie Gingell, who sat off the pace at the rear of the field and allowed the contest to turn into a sprint down the home straight. Guess what? He was outpaced and couldn't land a blow.

His odds crashed from 25/126.00 into an SP of 9/110.00 but grew to 12/113.00 following the first three hurdles in the running. It looked like some Exchange punters had the exact wrong prediction as I did.

There's a precautionary inspection at Doncaster at 07:30 on Wednesday, but the low-graded stuff there wouldn't have me with my hand in my pocket.

The only horse I was remotely interested in on Wednesday was Moon Chime - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks like the best-handicapped horse in the race on a going day, and he is unexposed in this sphere following just five starts over obstacles.

The seven-year-old turned in a below-par effort on his handicap/seasonal debut at Carlisle 108 days ago, but his absence and the wind operation suggest all wasn't right that day, and it may pay to be forgiving.

He had previously been fortunate to win at Newcastle, but there was no fluke about his decisive victory at Huntingdon, and that form has been advertised well by the now 120-rated runner-up. Given the high level of the selection's bumper form (Listed placed), it would be no surprise to see him leave this rating of 116 behind him in due course and his excellent Maiden Hurdle Kempton third to Court In The Act on Boxing Day in 2023 has worked out nicely.

The seven-year-old is capable of making his presence felt at this Class 4 level. Provided what ailed him at Carlisle is behind him, he can land this at the expense of The Hardest Geezer.

Back the selection at 7/24.50 no shorter.