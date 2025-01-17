Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 French chase winner at Windsor
Our resident tipster had winners on Tuesday and Wednesday and is back today with a sole selection at a double-figure price at Windsor.
Looked in need of greater stamina test in France
Much easier task than he had on British debut
Jamaico is overpriced at Windsor
Listen to Friday's Racing... Only Bettor!
Windsor - 16:08 - Back Jamaico
Hasthing heads the market for the closing handicap chase at Windsor and he could still have some room off a mark of 125 having won comfortably last time at this track but it's another ex-French trained runner who appeals at a much bigger price.
Jamaico was chucked in at the deep end on his British debut in the Turners at last season's Cheltenham Festival and unsurprisingly wasn't up to that level.
Prior to joining David Pipe, he won on his final start in France over fences at Auteuil when staying on strongly in the closing stages to draw clear of his rivals on the run-in. The manner of that victory and some of his other performances in France suggested that he would be suited by a greater test of stamina and he gets that today with stepping up to 2m6f.
Jamaico's jumping is a bit of a concern as he looked clumsy over fences in France and he made some mistakes in the Turners but they have had plenty of time since to work on that so hopefully he will jump more slickly today in this easier company and he can find improvement as a result.
The ground is a slight concern as I think he may ideally want it a bit quicker but I think the market is underestimating his potential to improve and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Mark Milligan's Friday tips here
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 18.50pts
Returned: 116.88pts
P/L: +98.38pts
RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
