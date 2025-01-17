Friday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back at up to 15/2

Marshman can bounce back on all-weather

Skelton mare looks well treated

Copperhead can land rescheduled veterans' chase

Listen to Friday's Racing... Only Bettor!

Marshman wouldn't be the first sprinter to have a low-key season before bouncing back and he's on an attractive mark as he makes his first start since June in this 6f handicap.

Karl Burke's charge has generally plied his trade at higher levels than this since his juvenile days, and it's worth bearing in mind he was sent off favourite for the Group 3 Abernant Stakes last season having started the year with a promising second in listed company.

He ran poorly there - and in a pair of subsequent starts - but he's been given plenty of time since then and reappears here on the back of both gelding and breathing operations.

Those two things could well combine to see Marshman recapture the levels he was showing at both two and three (when a Group 3 winner in France), and a mark of 102 could well prove lenient when you bear in mind he was rated 113 at his peak.

A middle draw should be useful and gives Clifford Lee plenty of options, while we also have the benefit of four places on the Sportsbook from an each-way perspective.

Recommended Bet Back Marshman each-way SBK 15/2

Irish raider Law Ella looks sure to be popular in this mares' handicap chase but she may have her work cut out attempting to give 10lb to a potentially well-treated rival in Panic Attack.

Dan Skelton's nine-year-old looks to have been laid out for this having had a couple of spins over hurdles and her chase form for David Pipe reads very well as she now goes back over the bigger obstacles.

Both those hurdles run came over an inadequate 2m and she should appreciate stepping back up to 2m 4f as she returns to fences.

Rated 130 when a fine fourth to Stage Star in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in 2023, a repeat of that effort from her current perch of 125 would probably be more than enough to get the job done as she takes on her own sex once again.

Dan Skelton is a fine target trainer and, as mentioned earlier, I suspect this has been the plan all along for Panic Attack and I'll be disappointed if she doesn't put up a bold show.

Recommended Bet Back Panic Attack SBK 11/4

This 3m veterans' handicap chase final has been switched from Sandown after it was frozen off and I see no reason to desert my original selection for the race at this new venue, with Copperhead looking to have a really solid chance as he steps back up to a more suitable trip.

The 11-year-old retains plenty of enthusiasm and recorded a hat-trick of wins between May and October, while his two runs since then have resulted in runner-up finishes.

The latest of them came over 2m 4f, where he rallied and went down only narrowly, whilst shaping as if the step back up to this sort of trip will see him to even better effect.

Copperhead looks to have been trained specifically with this race in mind and the extra fornight since the original was scheduled shouldn't make too much of an impact.

Of the opposition, stablemate Eldorado Allen may emerge as the biggest threat.

His two runs this season have both been good placed efforts, but he does have a bit to find with Copperhead based on their second and third place finishes at Cheltenham last time, for all a pull in the weights will aid his cause.